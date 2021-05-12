HS Vantaa A watch enthusiast’s collection revealed in the estate – The entrepreneur who found the watches believes the buyer will appear

A Vantaa-based entrepreneur buys watch collections from the estates once a couple of years. A collection of 38 watches has now been found.

Deaths CEO of Luksson, which makes emptyings in Vantaa Roman Luksson bought a estate about a year ago from Eastern Helsinki. Luksson recalls that it was in Mellunmäki.

38 wristwatches and tools required to repair watches were found in the home of the late watch enthusiast. Luksson has a lot of stuff in stock and last week he put the collection of 38 watches he bought at once on Auctions.com.

“I sell watches to the highest bidder, I put them up for sale for two weeks,” says Luksson, who has run the company since 2015.

Last time Luksson put the watch collection on sale two years ago. There were 50 watches in the collection at that time and the price for the watches ended up being 600 euros.

According to Luksson, this collection has watches from side to side: there are cheap watches, but there may be some watches that are a little more valuable.

“I estimate that I will receive 200-300 euros for the entire collection.”

Luxson according to the bell collections come against the estates once or twice a year. Luxson, which also carries ordinary moving loads, has empties emptied perhaps once or twice a month.

“Sometimes a customer doesn’t want anything inheritance for themselves. Sometimes all goods are taken directly to Sortti station. Sometimes the client chooses the most important heritage items, I choose the ones that interest me and the rest is taken to Sortti station. ”

In the mansions you can find stuff right from side to side: furniture, fabrics and even watch collections.