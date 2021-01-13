HS Vantaa A visitor crumbling in his eyes screams renovation in Vantaa, but why is nothing happening? “This is not the simplest puzzle”

Repairs and changes would urgently be needed for the Hakunila buyer. As decisions drag on, the discount status of the dilapidated center continues.

No you can’t get anywhere: the center of Hakunila, or the shopping center, is very worn out.

It looks exactly as you might imagine an Austrian merchant: a maze, confused, poorly lit.

Mural has been painted on some of the walls of the shop. It was as if someone had started a project to brighten up the overall look, but eventually left the job unfinished.