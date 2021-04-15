HS Vantaa A vision like directly from New York – Why was a “foreign exchange position” completely foreign to Finnish conditions built in Myyrmäki?

The train station in the middle of Myyrmäki’s high population is rare in Finland. If things had gone differently, I would go to Myyrmäki by metro.

Shopping center Myyrmannin next to it, high above the ground, a train runs to Myyrmäki station. There are not very many stations at the top in Finland – nor another one, where there is a lively service center just below the track.

The train line upstairs has a metro-like feel. If you just look at the track, you could almost imagine that you are in a country other than Finland. No needless to say Myyrmäki is Myyr York.