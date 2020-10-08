HS Vantaa A unique building was completed in Vantaa, the wall of which “moves” with the wind – Video shows a psychedelic vision in the middle of an industrial area

The wall of the data center Ficolo in Vantaa is known to be the only one of its kind. The surface made of aluminum sheets moves with the wind.

In the middle the Vantaa industrial area is a building whose wall seems to be moving.

On closer inspection, you will notice that the corrugation of the wall occurs when the aluminum plates attached to the façade move at different paces with the wind. This is probably Finland’s first kinetic wall, ie one with moving parts.

“We don’t know that anyone else in Finland has done this before,” says Sweco’s architect Tapani Virkkala.

The wall designed for the cloud and data center Ficolo by Virkkala and Stefan Vara got an idea for a wall from the United States.

“The examples were pretty new, and not about such climatic conditions as here, so manufacturer Alupro made a few prototypes from which we chose this one,” says Virkkala.

The metal plates are fixed with two screws to allow them to move.­

Metal plates has of course been used in facades in the past, but not in this way. Usually the plates are fixed with four screws, here they are fixed with two to allow them to move with the wind.

The wall was completed in the spring, so there is no experience yet of how the wall panels behave in the winter when they get snow or ice. Although the accessories used are frost-resistant, it may be that the business stops on cold days. However, it does not worry Virkkala.

“If the wall doesn’t move from an area all the time, then it won’t move.”

According to Virkkala, the area of ​​the data center is a good place to try something new, because the yard is fenced and outsiders do not have access to the yard. Even if ice falls from the plates, no one is in danger.

“If the wall were in a downtown environment, longer tests would have had to be done in different weather conditions.”

The facade of the Ficolo data center lives with the wind. However, the building is in a gated community, so those interested in architecture will not be able to see the view up close.­

Moving the theme of the squares also fit well with the subscriber, cloud and data center service provider Ficolo’s idea of ​​what the building should look like. Ficolo says it has branded each data center in its own way.

“In Pori, for example, we have an underground data center called The Rock. The name of the Air The building in Vantaa comes from the fact that the house utilizes cool Nordic outdoor air to cool the servers, ”says Ficolo’s commercial director. Kim Gunnelius.

The exterior of the house was intended to continue the same airy theme. According to Gunnelius, the company is very satisfied with the new façade.

“It’s like a sea view that changes with the weather and the seasons.”

