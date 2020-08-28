HS Vantaa A strange cage mounted on the roof of a house drove Vantaa residents on Facebook – Dozens of theories were presented about the protrusion, but in the end the object has no purpose

Facebook Noise in the Vantaa Puskaradio group.

A new apartment building has recently been completed for Peltolantie in Koivuhaka, and a special square has been built on the roof. What is it?

On Facebook, the cage is speculated into racing.

“Outside,” one commenter speculates.

“A log / shame pile for disobedient residents,” guess another.

“Smoking cage,” guess the third.

In addition, the structure is speculated to be a wind instrument, a lighthouse and an antenna.

Conversation The Vantaa resident started in the Puskaradio group Riikka Nummivaara.

“I live near the building and I walk past almost every day. For a long time, I wondered what that cage really is, ”says Nummivaara.

He himself initially thought it was some kind of outdoor elevator.

“It was so weird.”

During the construction phase, the cube looked very special.

Vantaa Tower Tower Quality and Occupational Safety Manager of Varte Oy, which acted as the construction contractor for the Jyri Seppänen know the answer.

According to Seppänen, the apartment building was originally designed for sale to private residents. At the design stage, a projection on the roof level was designed for the façade.

At the cantilever, a sauna section was outlined for the residents to share. The space inside the cantilever was designed to serve as a cooling terrace.

Before According to Seppänen, the project became an investor project and the end use a leased property. At that point, the use of space also changed inside the building.

According to Seppänen, the former sauna department was transformed into a ventilation engine room. The cantilever was left behind the scenes.

So the right answer to what a miracle square cage really is: Nothing.