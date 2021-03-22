HS Vantaa A shopping cart peeking out of the river is the first taste of what kind of rubbish chaos is unfolding under the snow in Vantaa

Washing machine, sofa and shopping carts: As spring approaches, rubbish and rubbish start to be found in Keravanjoki.

Spring the sun’s rays are currently melting snow and ice. Under the winter snow cover, nasty surprises can now be revealed.

Streets stained with dog poop are the standard topic of spring, but even waterways are not spared from people’s indifference.

“In the spring, most of the debris is found when it travels with the spring floods,” says the river talker. Oula Tolvanen From the Vantaanjoki and Helsinki Region Water Protection Association.

HS to Vantaa the image of the reader obtained by the reader shows how the shopping carts pushed from Keravanjoki break it down. The picture was taken in Tikkurila from the opposite side of Heureka.

“There’s no big store nearby, so someone seems to have a strong desire to take the carts there.”

Tolvanen says that most often the rivers are at their dirtiest in places where there is a lot of settlement. Keravanjoki is no exception.

“Tikkurila is the busiest congestion in Finland. There are always more rubbish where there are people. ”

Keravanjoki is about 65 kilometers long and extends from Vantaa all the way to Hyvinkää.

Tolvanen says that the river was cleaned up from the Matarinkoski area a few years ago. Found sofa, washing machine and shopping carts.

Fortunately, in addition to litter, there are also those who pick up litter from the environment.

“Today, it feels like citizens are smart. Especially kalastuspaikolla I have seen that many of the fishermen themselves voluntarily to collect debris left by the other. “