HS Vantaa A restaurant was opened in the basement of the Vantaa shopping center in 1994, which was considered startling and rickety – Helsinki residents still refuse to go there.

The legendary Red Onion in Myyrmäki is a restaurant where the people of West Vantaa go to eat, drink and celebrate time and time again. But the people of Helsinki are not visible on the dance floor.

“Man can leave Myyrmäki, but Myyrmäki does not leave a person. The same can be said about Redar: You can always leave Redar, but you always return there, ”sighs Markku Aaltonen.

Aaltonen knows what he is talking about. He was involved in opening “Redar,” or Red Onion, in 1994. Then, over the years, he changed employer and even a little landscape, until he returned to Red Onion just over four years ago. The returnee and the current line manager don’t sound very sad about it.