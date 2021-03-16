HS Vantaa A resourceful cat saved the life of a diabetic in Vantaa – The owner poured on the floor, when the Silver package started to melt full

When Jasmina Petäjistö lost consciousness due to low blood sugar, the Silver cat attracted help to the scene.

In Vantaa there was a frightening situation last week where the clever action of a hero cat could eventually save a human life.

A Tikkurila employee Jasmina Petäjistö woke up Wednesday morning very early in the morning.

Petäjistö was immediately weak. His hands shook, and cold sweat pushed through the skin. Petäjö had the feeling that he had to get something to eat right away.

Petäjö has type 1 diabetes, so he recognized the condition. Blood sugar was dangerously low.

“I went to the fridge and tried to quickly find a sugary food or drink. Then I poured it on the floor. ”

Petäjistö lost consciousness. That’s where his memories end.

It, what happened next is told by Petäjistö’s cohabitant.

Ville was still asleep when Petäjistö fainted.

The cohabiting spouse could have continued his night’s sleep even longer if Petäjistö’s Silver Cat had not disturbed his dreams: The cat scratched the bedroom door and snorted loudly. The tasting just continued and continued until the cohabiting partner got up to check what was wrong.

In the kitchen, the cohabiting spouse noticed Petäjistö squatting on the floor. This leaned against the cabinet.

“I was in that cold sweat, my hands trembling and drooling from my mouth. It was a serious place, ”says Petäjistö now.

The cohabiting spouse called the ambulance.

Soon first aid was giving Petäjistö a glucagon solution and Petäjistö regained consciousness.

According to Jasmina Petäjistö, Silver is a sociable cat who can chat. In March, the cat could save Petäjistö’s life by voting.­

Low Blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can be a life-threatening condition for a diabetic, especially when the diabetic has time to lose consciousness and help is not close. At worst, hypoglycemia can be fatal.

The Silver Cat could save Petäjistö’s life. Thanks to the cat, Petäjistö got help quickly.

“I myself was amazed at how Silver knew how to act. The cat saw that something was badly wrong, ”says Petäjistö.

“So my cat is a hero because of his quick action.”

Since the incident, the nearly three-year-old collie has received a lot of affection and delicacies.

“Silver likes tuna and salmon.”