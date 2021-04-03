Sunday, April 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Vantaa A rainy day in Vantaa, the afternoon temperature rises from yesterday to seven degrees

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

In the afternoon The weather in Vantaa is expected to be slightly warmer than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be seven degrees Celsius, compared to six degrees at the same time yesterday. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 7 degrees and the lowest -1 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is moderate. The day is rainless or mostly rainless.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

.
#Vantaa #rainy #day #Vantaa #afternoon #temperature #rises #yesterday #degrees

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Marcelino: "Responsibility played a trick on us"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.