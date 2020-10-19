HS Vantaa A new “Hollywood” rises in Vantaa in complete silence – The most popular large-scale productions are made in the trusting concrete colossus

The Vantaa-based warehouse building next to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport depicts popular TV programs for which it is difficult to find large enough premises in Finland.

September At the beginning of the 20th century, the cooking program Masterchef Finland began to spin on television. Shortly before that, the last contestants in the series stepped out the studio door for the last time.

Outside, a parking lot bordered by a net fence awaited them. If they looked back, they only saw a gray concrete building hitting the probe. One that is easy to imagine for an industrial area.

From the outside, it is not really possible to conclude from anything that the most popular entertainment programs in Finland are made inside this building.

Because Helsinki Airport Studios is now located next to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Vantaa Veromiehi, which used to have the Post’s sorting center. It is one of the largest studio facilities in Finland.

The company only started operations at the beginning of this year. Currently, the booking calendar for the facilities is full from the beginning of next year until August, except for six days.

“Yes, there has been an order for this,” he says Asta Manninen.

She is on maternity leave from her job as a nurse and sometimes helps her husband and the company’s CEO Markku Mannista in the studio.

Now he has come to introduce the place with the couple’s child Vein.

Jussi Sibelius (left) and Asta Manninen in his arms his and Markku Manninen’s joint child Veini Manninen.­

Master chefs the countertops have been transported away, but a few trucks have turned up early in the morning to bring more stuff for the next production.

The name of the program has not yet been revealed, as it will not be shown until December. Nor can anything be deduced so far as to what is at stake, as construction is still in its infancy.

In a huge space lined with black curtains, there are a couple of dozen people in the hustle and bustle of work. There are piles of electrical wires in the black transport boxes, and a scissor lift stands in the middle of the room.

There are a total of three studio spaces, and this time each is reserved for the same production. The largest space has a size of 1,200 square meters and a ceiling height of 11 meters. The smaller spaces are 750 and 300 square meters in size.

The two smaller studios will soon serve as a foyer for the program being filmed and as an interview space.

In the corner of the largest studio is a door behind which there is 2,000 square meters of storage space. The shelves rise high to the ceiling, and car tires, for example, are stacked on them.

Currently, a large part of the warehouse space has also been leased for the use of production now under construction. However, the warehouse premises are leased from Valova oy, which is also a transport company owned by Markku Manninen.

“Here you get the sets for storage, so you don’t have to transport anything. And if you need to, the transport service is also available, ”says Asta Manninen.

Really the whole idea for founding Helsinki Airport Studios started in Valova.

Valova worked in the building even before the establishment of Helsinki Airport Studios, next to the Post’s sorting center. Valova’s customers are mainly professionals in the show and music business.

In addition to transport and storage services, the company also rents its premises for the use of artists. A large number of international artists who rent space start their world tour in Finland, and before performing on stages like the Hartwall Arena, they go to a training room in Vantaa.

Manninen cannot reveal the names of his customers.

When it was known that Posti’s sorting center would leave, Manninen thought that the vacant premises could be rented to non-bands as well. He began planning to start a new company with his acquaintances working in the same field.

One of them was Jussi Sibelius, which is the owner and CEO of K-light oy. Initially, there were other partners enthusiastic about the project, but when the property owner finally offered the premises to Manninen, only Valova and K-Light were involved.

The studio facilities were set up at a rapid pace. First, the shelves were demolished and one partition wall was built there. The walls were then painted black and the space for acoustics with curtains. The air conditioning system was renewed to meet the new use.

For the most part, however, the space already met many of the studio space requirements.

“The roof has to withstand hanging, and the acoustics have to be good. There must be no noise from outside. This is where the airport is right next door, but nothing belongs here, ”Sibelius lists.

For example, his company is responsible for lighting and production planning and assists productions in technical matters.

The idea was that it would be easy for both K-Light and Valova to offer their services to those who rent the premises. For example, Sibelius is currently responsible for the technical design of the current program.

There is a need for storage space.­

Ever such as you walk through the storage space, you will also encounter a small workshop.

Works in the workshop Sami Ylikahri. His company Silver Zombie oy manufactures sets for TV productions and has subleased the space to Valova.

Currently, Voice of Finland sets are being made in the workshop. Masterchef’s Scenery was also completed here. According to Ylikahr, it was practical: the finished sets did not have to be transported separately anywhere. There was also no need to set up a temporary workstation for the construction of the sets, which he said would have been quite typical.

The current state is the second smallest in which Ylikahri has worked. However, the size of the space doesn’t really matter. Logistical inconveniences, such as unnecessary movement of goods from one place to another, have been significantly reduced.

“I have spoken more than ten years production companies, the studio, warehouse and workshop should be in the same place,” says Ylikahri.

In the theater world, the arrangement is familiar. However, according to Ylikahr, this building is the only one in Finland where the arrangement will take place on the commercial side in TV and film productions.

Although the facilities in Vantaa are large on a Finnish scale and the logistics work exceptionally well, there is enough work on Finnish studio facilities to keep up with foreign facilities. Namely, the sizes of productions are constantly growing.

According to Ylikahr, the big formats of the past, such as the quiz program Bumtsibum, are now wrestling with their size in the C-Series.

“When making international formats and getting drawings from there, as a rule, we first look at how many meters narrower the space we have and how many meters we need to squeeze the stage into.

One example of such a large international format is All Together Now Finland, which was filmed at the beginning of the year at Helsinki Airport Studios. It is a musical entertainment program with a hundred-strong jury of Finnish musicians. In the production of the program, a high ceiling was essential.

Stage designer Sami Ylikahri owns one of the few companies in Finland that produces sets for TV productions.­

Truss that is, the suspension racks are pulled to the ceiling with chain hoists, and someone drives a forklift across the space.

The IDs for the next show will still not appear anywhere, but by the end of the day, the studio is set to look the same as it did on TV. After that, there is at least a week to plan and program lighting and image situations, Sibelius says.

Many times the landscape inside the studio has not changed, as the production under construction is only the third of the year. Some of the agreements already made were canceled due to the corona epidemic. For example, filming of one international film could not be launched because the Chinese involved in the production could not come.

The three productions may sound small. However, the facilities have been in heavy use despite cancellations.

“One production can take many months. For Masterchef, the space was leased from early June to early September. Correspondingly, the Helsinki Ice Rink may only be reserved for a gig for at least three days, ”Sibelius explains.

Of course, the space at Helsinki Airport Studios can also be rented for a short time, even just for a day. According to Asta Manninen, you could also organize gigs or concerts or fly drones.

“We hope no one is cut off. Anyone with good taste can come here to do what they want, ”he says.

HS and Nelonen, which presents the All Together Now Finland program, belong to the same Sanoma Group.

Markku Manninen has founded one of the largest studios in Finland.­