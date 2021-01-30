HS Vantaa A miserable fate awaited Finland’s first dogs 9,000 years ago: Traces found in Vantaa suggest that people ate them

The first Vantaa residents were accompanied by dogs. The dog was apparently a valuable companion to the Stone Age man, although its fate was likely to end up as food.

Where Finland’s first dog jerked? Concrete evidence suggested for a long time that in Vantaa.

Excavations were carried out in North Vantaa in 1971 on a Stone Age residence. In addition to spearheads and primitive chisels, a piece of burnt bone was found at the site, among other things. It was a dog bone. Based on radiocarbon dating in the early 2000s, the bone is 9,257–9,021 years old.

It was the oldest dog bone found in Finland.

Now, however, researchers have found an even older canine bone. This Eastern Finnish tail sweater covers its Vantaa counterpart by about a thousand years.

However, let’s first return to the Vantaa dog, which for a long time held the title of “Finland’s first dog”.

Nikinmäki or Nissbacka’s Stone Age residence is the oldest known residence in Vantaa. It is timed to the middle stages of the Mesolithic Stone Age.

Despite its designation, the residence was located in the area of ​​what is now Jokivarre, not Nikinmäki.

The first residents arrived in the area of ​​present-day Vantaa immediately after the ice age. They probably came either from the east in the direction of Russia or across the sea from the Baltics, says the archaeologist of the Vantaa City Museum Andreas Koivisto.

“At first, Vantaa was covered with water, but little by little the country began to rise and was able to move here as well. The first Vantaa residents were seal hunters. A lot of seal bones and quartz bumps have been found in Nikinmäki’s residence, from which Stone Age people made tools, ”says Koivisto.

The first Vantaa residents were accompanied by dogs. Because the dog had traveled with man, it was probably a valuable companion.

“If the early Vantaa residents came from the east, they probably traveled with a dog sled. The dog was also used as an aid in hunting, maybe also in guarding, ”says Koivisto.

It was it is only a matter of time before archaeologists would find a bone older than a dog bone in Vantaa.

A few years ago, dog bone was also found in Muilamäki’s Stone Age residence in Lappeenranta. Last year, it was timed to be about 10,300 years old, says an assistant professor of archeology Kristiina Mannermaa From the University of Helsinki.

The mainland had long speculated that Nikinmäki’s bone was only the oldest bone found. Namely, even older settlements than Nikinmäki are known in Finland, and it has been assumed that the dog has arrived in Finland with the first people. Muilamäki is one of the earliest settlements in Finland: it was inhabited about 10,300 years ago.

“The Stone Age settlements in the eastern parts of Finland were among the first areas to rise above the surface after the ice age and were inhabited,” says Mannermaa.

Mixed The bones of Nikinmäki and Muilamäki were found burnt among other burnt bones and objects.

“It would be nice if you could ever find such an old unburned bone. One could do any kind of further research into what kind of dog it was, ”says Mannermaa and laughs.

What can be deduced from the fate of the Stone Age dog if it is found in the residence and burned? The traditional interpretation is that the dog has been eaten, say Koivisto and Mannermaa.

“The idea is supported by the fact that dog bones are usually found among the bones of typical game animals,” says Mannermaa.

However, he reminds that, for example, human bones have also been found in a campfire in the excavations at Hommas in Vantaankoski.

“If you equate these, you might think that people were also eaten. However, eating a human and throwing bones into a campfire feels more distant than eating a dog. That’s when archaeologists often start to think that it’s a ritual or anomalous burial method for a human, even if they don’t think so for a dog. However, there are many ethnographic and archaeological examples of cannibalism in the world, and it has not been a negative thing in every culture. ”

The exact reason for burning a dog cannot be known. Again, this may have been a ritual or burial practice, although the safest interpretation is that the dog has been eaten.

“It might also tell us about the attitude of man at that time. When a dog lives, it is taken care of and liked, but when it is no longer useful, it can be eaten. The relationship has been more practical, ”says Mannermaa.

By the river the Stone Age residence no longer exists. It has been destroyed, partly under Kulomäentie.

However, the Stone Age dog bone in Vantaa still exists. It is part of the National Board of Antiquities’ archaeological collections and is housed in the collection premises on Sturenkatu in Helsinki.

Sirpa Leskinen’s and Petra Pesonen’s book The Prehistory of Vantaa (2008) has also been used as a source in the story.