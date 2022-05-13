HS Vantaa A hiking paradise known to a few hides right in the middle of Vantaa – Now it threatens to fly away before the majority have sniffed the whole place

There is a nature reserve near the Jumbo shopping center, the discovery of which requires secret police skills.

Hint comes from Twitter.

The hiker says that he has found a nature reserve in the middle of Vantaa, which is hidden between Ylästö and Ring Road III.

It is Blåbärkärrsbergen or Mustikkasuonkallio. The place is located three kilometers from Jumbo, so you would have time to stop there even during a shopping trip.

How is it possible that I don’t know anything about this nature oasis either, even though I like hiking and have lived in Vantaa for more than twenty years?

In Jumbo, I have been trotting all the time.

By calling the city of Vantaa, it becomes clear why the hiking routes in Blåbärkärrsbergen have not been announced.

This is because they do not exist. No, although the nature reserve was established as early as 2002, twenty years ago.

“This is an area for which a management and use plan should be drawn up showing the routes and other structures to be implemented in the area, including information boards. In that way, the area will also become more attractive, ”says the environmental planner of the City of Vantaa Sinikka Rantalainen.

To the east of the nature reserve is an area that has become a marsh.

However, the place is not unknown to nearby residents.

“Yes, we move there, unfortunately also on mountain bikes,” says Rantalainen.

This should not be the case in nature reserves. Keeping dogs free is also prohibited.

The boundaries of the nature reserve, known to few, are most clearly outlined in the map service of the City of Vantaa. The area is shown in this image surrounded by a green line in the upper right.

Problems seems to be two now.

The first is that a large part of the people of the capital do not know the natural site in the middle of Vantaa, where it would be worth going to refresh yourself in these difficult times.

On the other hand, there are people who move around the area recklessly and destroy its sensitive nature because they may not even know they are moving around in a nature reserve.

“The protected areas are recreational areas open to everyone, but it is hoped that they will move around carefully and on marked routes. That area needs access control so that its sensitive areas, such as the rocky nature, do not wear out too much, ”says Rantalainen.

It’s time to visit Blåbärkärrsbergen and see what you can find there.

Before that, the question is: why is the name of the area in Swedish? Can’t it be called the Mustikkasuonkallio nature reserve?

“The name is officially in Swedish, because at the time of its establishment, the place was only on the maps under the Swedish name,” says Rantalainen.

The boundaries of the nature reserve are marked with poles.

Vantaa On the city’s website, the address of the Blåbärkärrsbergen Nature Reserve is Peltovuorentie 32a.

There is no such address.

This is, of course, good news for those who want the place to remain hidden.

At the nearest address, you will find a friendly woman who will sign us up on the path next to her Teams meeting and allow her to park in her yard.

You should not come here with your own car, as there are no public parking spaces.

“There’s a ditch in that other direction with frog spawning,” the family boy suggests. He doesn’t have time for a picture or a guide either, as school starts right away.

Moist the path leads us into a forest where finches are chirping frantically. The place seems to live up to its name. The land is full of blueberry sparrows.

To the east of the rocky area is a fresh blueberry-type cloth forest.

At the end of the path a woman walks a dog. We don’t bump into other people in a couple of hours, but that’s a good reason to focus on nature. That’s why we’re here.

On the western edge of the area, the terrain rises and rises to the cliffs. Access is easy and the views are beautiful.

The 13.8-hectare long and narrow nature reserve is bordered on the north by power lines and extensive rock. And that’s where Jumbok shows up.

The power line opens up a view all the way to the jumbo at the edges of the nature reserve.

Luckily, lemon butterflies lead the idea away from buying.

It would be good to have a picnic on such fine cliffs, and others have thought the same. The unofficial campfire site has been carefully lined with stones, but the drinking bottles have not been able to be carried home. The culprits like the refreshments from Cola Vanilla and Kane’s Soda Pop.

See also Demand for jewelry in Russia grew by 25% The unofficial campfire site is located next to the nature reserve, north of the power lines.

Let’s get back down, stepping into a flexible moist forest, and admiring works of art created by nature. Here the trees are left to fall to the place where they happen to fall.

The Blåbärkärrsbergen Nature Reserve is part of the larger Tolk Forest.

“Listen to that rumble of the convoy,” the photographer says, meaning the sound that is made when a tree that has fallen against another tree rubs against the trunk of its supporting pillar in the wind.

Those two trees lying on the ground have formed a cross.

If planes didn’t fly over the forest at regular intervals, one could imagine being deep in the wilderness. On the other hand, aircraft noise is a sign that the pandemic is starting to win. That is why it is worth rejoicing about airplanes now.

