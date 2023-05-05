HS Vantaa | A helicopter buzzes back and forth in the night sky of Vantaa: It’s about filming the district heating network

Possible leakage points are detected with a thermal camera.

East Vantaa late at night and early in the night, a helicopter flying back and forth has attracted attention, which one might imagine is looking for something.

The real reason is revealed in Vantaa Energia from the bulletin: The helicopter photographs the district heating network with a thermal camera. Filming began on Thursday evening and will continue throughout May.

Filming is done after sunset so that there is less traffic on the streets and the sunshine does not interfere with the operation of the thermal camera.

Thermal imaging can be used to detect potential leakage points in the district heating network.