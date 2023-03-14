HS Vantaa | A child prodigy from Vantaa unexpectedly becomes the world’s top billiards player

Riku Romppanen from Vantaa started playing billiards at the age of four in his father’s bowling alley. Seriously, he’s only been playing for three years, but he’s already ranked 68th in the men’s world rankings.

LondonMay 2022. The pool billiards UK Open competitions are underway, where the world’s best players measure each other.

Television cameras follow the one-ball match, which looks very uneven after an hour and a half.

One of the players is from Hong Kong Robbie Capitoa twenty-something billiards professional who has reached the top of the world rankings in his twenties.

The opponent is a resident of Vantaa’s Lapinkylä Riku Romppanen, who is a 14-year-old school student. The situation does not look good for him.

Capito already leads 4–8 and needs one more set to win the match. The TV commentators are already starting to think about the next games.

Then things start happening on the table: Romppanen is everywhere, and one ball after another sinks into the bag.

Half an hour later, Romppanen shakes Capito’s hand and leaves the hall 8-9 victorious.

“What a story!” gasps one of the narrators. What a story.

Helsinki Metsälä, March 2023. Eero Romppanen arranges the balls in a starting pattern shaped like the straits of the main ball, while his son warms up his shots in the game room of the Skill Games club.

A few days earlier, they have returned home from a two-week game trip from the World Championships in Las Vegas. On the other hand, we left for the United States almost directly from Tallinn, from the Euro Tour competitions.

Riku is not satisfied with how the competitions have gone. Two World Cups were played in Las Vegas, in the first of which the wall immediately met with two losses. At least one win came from the second race.

In Tallinn, Romppanen played a tight match against the former world champion Nils Feijen against – but narrowly lost.

It’s easy to think of how top pool players react when the opponent is a teenage boy who might still win.

Riku Romppanen answers the question briefly:

“No wonder they don’t mind. Yes, those world leaders already know me and know that I can play.”

Finnish athletes have not usually been the most vocal in interviews, and Romppanen is no exception. The answers are short like Kimi Räikkönen age.

Riku Romppanen started playing billiards at the age of four.

Father and son Romppanen are a familiar sight in professional billiard competitions. Eero Romppanen calculates that they participate in an international tournament about once a month.

The number of competitions depends on the amount of sponsor money. This year’s competition costs are around 40,000 euros.

In addition to several European Championships, the program also includes a couple of trips to the United States, one to Qatar and one to Puerto Rico.

The expenses are increased by the fact that Riku cannot travel alone, his father has to go with him. The family has a company focused on real estate maintenance and construction, so Eero Romppanen can adjust his work according to the competition calendar.

Riku Romppanen’s game trips mean repeated absences from school. How does Vantaa’s school administration react to it?

“Quite well. I do tasks in hotels during trips,” says Riku Romppanen.

His mother Maarit Likes upload the tasks to the mobile app, and the father’s job is to monitor that they are also done.

Riku Romppanen hits a bounce shot in the game room of Skill Games, which is located in an industrial property in Metsälä.

Schooling is, however, a secondary role in Riku Romppanen’s life, as his goal is to become a pool billiards professional.

Romppase has exceptional abilities for that. He has only been playing seriously for three years, but the 15-year-old’s ranking in the world ranking is already 68th.

“Riku’s stick sponsor is Predator, the leading company in the field. Its representative estimates that, taking into account Riku’s gifts, he will become a top 4 player in the world list in ten years”, says Eero Romppanen.

“However, gifts alone are not enough, you have to work hard.”

What are these gifts?

“Exceptional eye for the ball and a wide range of different shots. However, the most important thing is a strong head. Riku doesn’t care who comes up against him, and he never gives up either,” says Eero Romppanen.

Riku Romppanen played his first games of pool at the age of four. At that time, his parents had a bowling alley in Myyrmäki, where the boy bowled and also played billiards.

“I haven’t reached the table yet, except with my hands,” Romppanen says and shows with a gesture how he hit the ball above his head.

In order for the game to be somehow successful, father sawed the pool stick shorter. At the age of seven, Riku participated in his father’s team in the district competition.

However, at first it seemed that the boy would become a bowler.

“Riku already participated in the Ballmasters tournament at the age of six and is probably the youngest ever to play in a Euro tour tournament,” says Eero Romppanen.

Riku Romppase has a wide range of different strokes in billiards.

To go bowling and there was a break in billiards when Romppanen was 10 years old. His father had a serious accident at the construction site and was unable to drive his son to practice.

“I got caught between the bundles of elements, and my hip broke. I had to undergo numerous surgeries and for a long time was in a wheelchair and walked with canes.”

Two years passed. Eero Romppanen gradually recovered, and Riku was able to play again. However, bowling was allowed to stay.

“A couple of weeks after Riku had started playing billiards again, I no longer had any chance against him,” says Eero Romppanen.

When the boy asks his father to take a training match, he agrees with gritted teeth and says: “Embarrassing.”

Riku Romppanen practices 4–5 times a week for a few hours at a time. The training opponents are Finland’s best pool players.

In practice, Romppanen plays every weekend in tournaments somewhere in Finland or the world.

The development as a player has been fast. The best achievements brought home have been the Junior World Championship bronze in ysiballo and the WC bronze in the general series of decathlon.

However, neither medal makes the young man jump for joy.

“Both times I was eliminated from the final with a 9-8 loss. Even the WC bronze doesn’t warm me up when I know I can play even better.”

Eero Romppanen makes the balls into a starting deck for the main ball.

Although there have been no victories in bigger competitions yet, so valuable are individual victories. One of them was by Albin Ouschan pouring last year.

The Austrian was ranked number one in the world at the time.

However, Romppanen remembers almost nothing about the important match.

“Only the best successes and the worst mistakes remain in my mind from the matches. No normal cleaning of the table to remember afterwards.”

There are also so many matches and game trips that neither of the Romppas can even remember where the match was played.

“Was it a trip to Michigan or Ohio?” Riku ponders.

Eero digs out his cell phone and starts browsing the internet. After a while you will hear the answer:

“It’s over.”

Read more: The sisters run Helsinki’s most legendary billiard hall in the third generation – the history of Töölö Ritz begins in the 1930s

Read more: Niklas Palmqvist shuts everything out of his mind when he grabs a steel ball: the 20-year-old teeker squats with the grandeur of petanque