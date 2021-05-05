HS Vantaa A 3 million euro detached house for sale in Vantaa, which can be paid for with bitcoins: “There is a risk”

Perhaps Finland’s first detached house for sale in Vantaa, which can be bought with bitcoins.

“Domestic and a combination of a truly productive party house! Payment is also made with bitcoins. ”

This is how to advertise Henry Aflecht on the website of a real estate company in Martinlaakso, Vantaa. HS Vantaa reported in 2019 that this more than a thousand square meter house, Villa Grande, will be the most expensive rental home in Finland. For a sumptuous monthly rent of € 25,000, you will have access to a 12-room home with two cinemas, an outdoor hot tub and a bulletproof safety room.

Spanish-based TV producer Henry Aflecht has rented a house for parties, corporate events and TV productions. At the same time, however, the house has been for sale for more than two million euros. Back in 2019, the house was sold for 2.62 million euros, now the sale price has risen to 2.92 million euros. Three weeks ago, a sales announcement announced that payment would also be successful with bitcoins.

Home sales with bitcoins are so rare in Finland that Aflecht thinks it is the first seller to accept cryptocurrency.

“I am following the industry, and I can say for sure that there are no other properties for sale in Finland that could be bought with bitcoins. Isn’t this a unique case. ”

Henry Aflecht currently lives on the Spanish Sunshine Coast and runs Finnish radio, Radio Finlandia.­

Real estate CEO of the Confederation Annukka Mickelsson says the union has not been aware of any cases where home sales have been made with bitcoins.

From the point of view of the law, there is no obstacle to the use of bitcoins as a means of payment in the housing trade. However, there may be problems for official real estate agents in determining the origin of money.

“Real estate brokerage is a tightly regulated field where operators need to be aware of issues related to the origin of their clients and their assets. Brokers have a duty to report suspected money laundering and terrorist financing activities, ”says Mickelsson.

In this case, when the seller is a private individual, the rules in the real estate sector do not apply to the seller.

However, Bitcoin trading is not risk-free, as the value fluctuation of virtual currencies is really large. In the worst case, during the transfer of the transaction amount, there will already be a collapse in value. In millions of transactions, fluctuations in value can significantly change the transaction amount.

However, Aflecht is willing to take the risk.

“Value fluctuations are also possible upwards. There is a risk in both directions. ”

Aflecht, who sold the house for four years, decided to accept bitcoins as a means of payment because he believes they will help him reach a whole new group of buyers.

“Many people have millions of euros in bitcoins, but the process of turning them into euros, withdrawing them to an account and finding out the origin of the money is a process of months. It slows down the willingness of Bitcoin owners to trade. ”

Aflechtin estimates that many buyers of bitcoins are reluctant to wait long, as it may be that during the waiting period the value of bitcoin will fall by tens of thousands of euros.

Villa Grande has an area of ​​approximately 860 square meters.­

Aflechtin according to the possibility of paying with bitcoins has increased interest in the house. He has been contacted by six potential buyers.

“Of these, the interest of three questioners waned when their fortunes were halved in the collapse in the value of bitcoins a couple of weeks ago.”

Aflecht believes that buying bitcoins in the future will be commonplace.

“Ten years from now, the majority of home sales will be made with bitcoins or some other virtual currency. In the Yankees, you can already buy boats, cars and real estate with bitcoins. “

Villa Grande for sale in Martinlaakso is probably the first house in Finland to be bought with bitcoins.­