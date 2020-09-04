HS Vantaa 45 kilos of golf balls were found underwater in the Vantaa River at one point

During the just-collected garbage collection competition, participants cleaned the moped, household appliances and bikes from nature – and pointlessly golf balls

Model, Nokia 3510 replacement covers and 45 pounds of golf balls. And here is only part of the scrap that the locals collected from the banks of the Vantaanjoki River during the summer.

In June, the Vantaanjoki and Helsinki Region Water Protection Association challenged residents to collect rubbish from the Vantaanjoki area and publish a picture of their catch on the association’s Facebook page. Towards the end of the month, the river talker said HS to Vantaa participants may have found, for example, ski skis, a moped and an otter that died in the cat.

The competition ended on the last day of August. There were a total of 14 participants in the competition for the first time during the summer.

“Given the number of participants, we were really pleasantly surprised at how much rubbish and other waste they had collected,” says the association’s water expert Paula Luodeslampi.

Juuso Leppänen, a participant in the challenge competition, found a moped in the river.­

Some the participants were clearly very active and sent more pictures to the competition. Thanks to hard-working cleaners, the Vantaanjoki River and its shank are now considerably cleaner than in the spring, as in addition to construction waste and plastic rubbish, a stove, a washing machine drum and dozens of bicycles have been collected there.

A massive number of golf balls were found in a small rapids in Hyvinkää, from where the participant collected them. Some of the balls ended up being used again after washing.

Competitive was a successful experiment, but next year it may be organized on a slightly different theme, Luodeslampi reflects. However, the goal remains the same: to inspire people to participate in the protection of water bodies and nature.

“And to realize that you don’t always have to go far, but also in your own close-up nature, outdoor activities can be really rewarding.”

The competition is already over, but there is enough rubbish in Vantaanjoki and elsewhere in nature. For those interested in garbage collection, Luodeslampi recommends visiting plogging groups, at least if you prefer to pick up garbage in the company.