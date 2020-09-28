HS Tuusula Wave of destruction in Tuusula parks: Trees were cut in the darkness of the night and even torn from the base

Serial breaks hit Tuusula. Someone cut down 26 trees planted by labor at night.

In numerous In the parks of Tuusula, Monday morning turned dark. Someone had cut down as many as 26 young trees in both Tuuliviirinpuisto and Tuulipuisto.

Apple tree, pear trees and cloud cherry trees, among other things, were the subject of the serial work. The trees had been planted as support work a couple of years ago.

“Yes, they are completely broken by man. There is a clear cut of the trunks by hand, and some of the trees have been torn from the very base. In addition, watering bags and support rods have been used on the newly planted seedlings, which have also been torn off, ”says Tuusula Anna-Mari Tiitinen, who is currently deputizing for the municipal gardener.

During the weekend, seasonal plantations had also been torn from Esikunta Park and shrubs and trees had been cut down on Lounatuulentie. Tiitinen cannot say exactly when these destructive works were done.

“At least on Friday, everything was fine.”

According to Tiitinen, it seems that the trees in Tuuliviirinpuisto and Tuulipuisto have been cut by the same person, because the trees have been cut in the same style.

According to the green area supervisor, the frequent work has been done over the weekend, as the trees and shrubs were still in order on Friday.­

Monday During this time, the municipal green services cleaned up the devastation and cleaned up the parks “as much as they can clean them up”.

“There has been a debate about whether it would be possible to plant new trees in place of the talc principle. Nothing is certain yet, because the case is so recent, ”says Tiitinen.

The destruction will cost the municipality thousands of euros.­

He estimates the cost of the devastation will be in the thousands of euros.

“If the price of one tree were about 40 euros, the new seedlings would already cost 1,040 euros. The work that has been spent on tree care over two years should also be included. And in addition, there will be cleaning work. ”

The vandal work has been reported to the municipality’s head of municipal technology and the municipality’s lawyer. It is now being considered whether a criminal report should be made.

Titite has not heard that there have been similar outages in Tuusula before.

“Of course there has been something smaller, but I haven’t heard that trees have been systematically destroyed here in the past.”

Elsewhere in Uusimaa, series breakers of trees have been found just last week. Last week, HS reported on a “serial saw” in Espoo that had cut down young trees. In Kauklahti. In May, someone also sawed trees in Espoo In the bathroom.