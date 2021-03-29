HS Tuusula Uusimaa has been looking for a suitable room for the film’s filming – the cottage sitting in the film about the gentlemen of Kiljusten snorted through Somen

Screams! Tack Films, which produces the film, is looking for a suitable room in Uusimaa for filming. The options are now limited to Kerava and Tuusula.

In Central Uusimaa can see in the near future the author Jalmari Finnen the ever-lovely gentleman of Kiljunen.

Telling about the gentleman of Kiljunen Screams! The film will be shot in April-June in Kerava or Tuusula, provided that the restrictions do not prevent filming.

Tack Films Oy, which produces the film, was looking for a suitable room for shooting less than an hour’s drive from Helsinki in Kirkkonummi, Kerava, Sipoo or Tuusula. The company asked on Facebook if a suitable room in a rural setting would be available for filming.

The survey yielded results.

Tack Films Oy line producer Camilla O´Connor said on Monday that a room suitable for filming had been found in Kerava and Tuusula.

“One of the houses is empty and has been demolished. One of the ponds is owned by the association. The association is willing to rent it for filming because they currently have no operations in the house. ”

O´Connor said on Monday that Tack Films will decide in the coming days which of the houses will be chosen as the filming location. He considers it likely that the other filming locations in the film are in the immediate vicinity of the living room.

“As long as the restrictions don’t stop filming, filming will begin in late April and end no later than mid-June. About 30 shooting days have been booked. ”

Tack Filmsin produced by Screams! The premiere premiere of the film is scheduled for next December. The film is scripted Jenny Dahström and John Lundsten, the instructor is Reetta Huhtanen.

The performers of the main part of the film will be announced soon.

The film is based on Jalmari Finnen The nobility of Kiljusen to the classic books Finne made in the early 20th century.

The gentleman of Kiljunen has been made into plays and films in the past.

Matti Kuortti directed the film, which premiered in 1981 The nobility of Kiljusen, starring Jukka Sipilä and Marja-Sisko Aimonen.

Kuortti also directed the 1990 graduate New adventures of the nobility of Kiljunen. Sipilä also starred in this film, the female lead starring Miitta Sorvali.