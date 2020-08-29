HS Tuusula Three generations decided to move to live in the same house – How do nerves endure living with a relative?

This was not a planned thing. The idea came from a careless joke that was left to simmer.

Kati-Annika Aalto was with his family visiting his aunt Aila at Tynell In Tuusula.

Tynelli had a large detached house and a yard with Kati-Annika, Sami, then three years old Amanda as well as nine months Mila often spent holidays and fun evenings.

The Aalto family fell in love with single-family homes. There was a barbecue in the yard, and children had the opportunity to play on the lawn.

The family had moved from Lauttasaari to Tuusula and closer to both parents a few years earlier, but their own garden was missing. Building a detached house hadn’t even gone through the mind, as the pit was still a baby and embarking on a construction project seemed exhausting.

At the same time by the time the detached house had become too big for Aila Tynell. The children had left for the world, and there was little too much to do in the yard for one person.

Perhaps a suitable new home would be completed for the future housing fair, he thought to himself.

In the middle of the Wave Village, Tynell made a crazy proposal.

“I said in my half-play, what if I bought a plot of land and built a semi-detached house together,” Tynell recalls.

“Aunt then missed a smaller home and our family bigger. Secretly, we were all a little excited, ”says Aalto.

It took three years. Now the Duplio semi-detached house is ready.

Kati-Annika Aalto had always dreamed of a home with a double bristle roof. Lammi-Kivitalot was ready to build the house.

Tuusulan in the housing fair area shines a white stone house, the halves of which are almost mirror images of each other from the outside.

Two gabled roofs, two roof terraces, high entrances and windows at the same points. Both homes are 107 square feet.

Mila (top) and Amanda Aalto like to visit their “aunt”, Aila Tynelli’s home.

Three-year-old Mila and six-year-old Amanda lead the house as usual. It is bright and fresh, and the scent of a new home floats in the air.

Let’s start the round downstairs.

Impressive stairs meet in the hallway of both Tynell and the Waves. The kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms are located in the same places in the apartment.

But that’s where the similarities end. One home is designed for the active senior and the other for a family with children.

Aila Tynell’s living room furniture is tailored to the needs of one person.

Tynelli’s sofa is suitable for one, Aalto’s living room can accommodate more than one.

In a family home with a child, the dining table is huge, but there are only four chairs at the table in my aunt’s apartment.

In the home of the waves, the pink color is repeated on both floors. Artist Riga Anundi worked on the work visible on the wall to be compatible with the sofa.

The biggest differences are in the choice of surface materials, the size of the furniture and the small details.

For example, Tynell’s hallway has a bench where you can sit while putting your shoes on. The hall of the waves is decorated with a large mirror.

Thence It is not very long since families in Finland lived close to each other. Today, it is exceptional that three generations of the same family live in a common yard.

Kati-Annika Aalto says that the relationship with my aunt is very friendly.

“Ever since I was 18, we have been on holidays, traveling abroad and even in bars together,” says Aalto.

Aunt is not a second mother but a friend.

Therefore, Tynell also has no obligations with, for example, childcare. No one assumes a babysitter will live next door to the family.

Isn’t it easy to quarrel with a relative?

According to the women, there were no major conflicts even when building a semi-detached house.

However, during the summer, according to Aalto, there was perhaps a little too much togetherness, when the yard had to be completed on a tight schedule and the stress weighed down.

“Now, for the first time in 20 years, we have probably been a little separated from my aunt when the housing fair started,” Aalto laughs.

If sometimes I build my own house, it has to have a double ridge roof, thought Kati-Annika Aalto.

Waves and Tynell pondered the house together for a long time. The architectural firm Saika Design was eventually found to be the designer.

The move-in to the new semi-detached house is at the beginning of September, when the Housing Fair ends.

On a small plot of 600 square meters, everything important and nothing extra was accommodated. Lammi-Kivitalot was chosen as the house supplier.

“It was the first house factory that didn’t knock out our plans,” Aalto says now.

The semi-detached house has already received recognition. RKL, the Building Masters and Engineers, chose the semi-detached house as the model for high-quality construction of the year.

How the upper floors and courtyards of the apartments then differ from each other?

Amanda Aalto, 6, is already passionate that she will soon be able to sleep in a new bed.

There are three bedrooms upstairs in the waves, but in Tynell’s home upstairs there is a multi-purpose room, a bathroom and a walk-in closet in addition to the bedroom.

In both homes, large roof terraces have been built on top of the garages.

The morning sun shines on Tynell’s side, as the retiree has time to bustle in the garden even in the morning. The family side of the children, on the other hand, is heated by the evening sun. Workers have the most time on the terrace in the evenings.

On the Tynell side of the courtyard you will find a glazed terrace where you can grow herbs and flowers. An outdoor hot tub has been built on the side of the waves, where children can practice swimming.

There is a dining area in the yard for families with children, and behind them is an outdoor hot tub.

House layout and the yard had to be designed in conjunction, but no compromises had to be made within.

Kati-Annika Aalto, a designer with a design background, designed the interior of her home herself. Aila Tynelli was assisted by an interior designer.

“We kept each other in the dark in planning. We wanted to show that a similar foundation can become two different homes, ”says Aalto.

Finished homes were not a big surprise for women as they know each other’s style.

“Your house looks just like a happy home for a family with children,” Tynell praises Aalto’s apartment.

“And Aila’s home is just like Aila’s,” says Aalto.

Semi-detached house the crew would not have set out to build with anyone. What if the neighbor had become a family with whom the chemistry wouldn’t even Nazi?

On the other hand, building alone, the project would have felt an even greater burden.

“It felt socially easier to build our own house when there were more people involved than just our family,” Aalto says.

“And it feels safe to have acquaintances next door,” Tynell says. Next door you can get help for different situations. Sami Aalto has promised to help Tynell at least in technical problems.

The price of the home, of course, interested the builders of the house. In the semi-detached house, the costs could be shared when the plot was bought in half and the design costs were halved.

The waves speculate that the final price tag could have become a little more affordable than a similar detached house.

“However, semi-detached houses are self-sufficient. For example, both have their own geothermal wells, so there will be no ambiguities, ”says Aalto.

Although My homes are now located side by side, together there is no need to worry all the time.

Often Waves and Tynell often do. Communal dinners in the new home have been long awaited. Before I always had to travel to another, now a friend lives behind a wall.

Mila and Amanda in particular have been excited about Aunt’s closeness.

When finishing the garden, the girls often disappeared from the yard. They were usually found in Tynell’s bedroom.

The poles in Aila Tynelli’s (left) multi-purpose room have proven to be Milan and Amanda’s favorite place in the new semi-detached house.

“I come to visit my aunt every day,” Amanda Aalto announces stubbornly and rushes up the Tynell stairs.

“Let’s see how quickly a fence is built in the yard,” Kati-Annika Aalto laughs.

Surely my aunt would sometimes miss her own time?

“I can then close the door and say my aunt now wants to be at peace,” Aila Tynell smiles.

The housing fair is still open this weekend in Tuusula Regiment Park.