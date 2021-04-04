HS Tuusula “The vision was ghostly” – Kari Mertanen separated the outline of a twisted train car from the fog and realized that he had strayed in the middle of one of the great catastrophes of the 1990s

It will be 25 years since the Jokela train accident. Four people died in Turma, as a result of which the safety arrangements of the railway network had to be reconsidered. Eyewitness Kari Mertanen now tells what he saw at the scene.

Kari Mertanen saw 25 years ago how screaming people ran off a crash train in Jokela.­

Lasse Kivinen HS

7:00

In Tuusula living Kari Mertanen the sunday morning had begun as usual when he was at seven o’clock in the morning jogging out with his dog near Jokela station.

It was April 21, 1996. It was quiet outside, no other passers-by were received. Visibility was non-existent due to heavy fog.

Then it started to happen.