HS Tuusula Red lights permanently stop alarm vehicles in Tuusula: Now a cheap solution to the problem has been invented

The arrival of the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department at the alarm site will accelerate in the future to Jokela, when the emergency vehicles will be able to move with a green wave at traffic light intersections.

Southern Finland regional state Administrative Agency pointed out at the beginning of May from the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department for slowness.

According to the Regional State Administrative Agency, the emergency response times have not been fulfilled in urgent tasks in accordance with the minimum targets set for them. There were shortcomings in achieving standby times, especially in Vantaa and to some extent in Tuusula in the Jokela area.

Rescue Manager of the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department Jussi Rahikainen says that the lack of standby times in Jokela in 2020 affects two areas of the risk category. The rescue service must reach the objects in the area of ​​risk category two in at least 50% of cases within ten minutes of the alarm.

In 2020, there were 27 alarms in Jokela, in which the rescue service did not arrive in ten minutes in the area of ​​risk class two. According to Rahikainen, the exceedances were about two minutes above the target of ten minutes.

“When an alarm comes to Jokela, the nearest permanent units are in Hyvinkää, Hyrylä and Järvenpää. The distances are so long that the target time has been exceeded. We have been following Jokela’s situation for a longer time, ”says Rahikainen.

Rahikainen says the number of tasks in the Jokela area is so small so far that it is not worth building a rescue station in the area yet.

“If the population of the Jokela area becomes denser and the population increases in the long term, the establishment of a rescue unit and the construction of a station will be timely.”

The speed of the rescue service will improve in the Jokela area to some extent when the so-called Hali system is introduced. In the system, for vehicles in alarm driving, a green wave is arranged on the route at traffic light intersections, i.e. the lights at the intersections look green for fire trucks.

“The Hali system has been in use in Oulu. Experience has shown that the system facilitates the movement of emergency vehicles to some extent. The Hali system will be tested this year in Vantaa in connection with the Havukoski fire station. In the future, the system may also be used in Hyvinkää and Järvenpää. ”

According to Rahikainen, the introduction of the Hali system is very cost-effective, as the cost of the system per municipality is a few tens of thousands of euros a year.

The Rescue Department also intends to make further use of the help of the VPK operating in Jokela.

“Usually, the members of Jokela VPK leave their homes when they receive an alarm and for this reason have not been involved in so many alerts. The standard unit is usually faster at that time. In the future, if Jokela VPK is training at its station or their unit is otherwise occupied, they will immediately rise to the alarm response and receive the alarm immediately. ”

In total, in the municipalities of Central Uusimaa, the rescue service achieves the target schedule in the areas belonging to the two risk categories on average, ie the rescue service is present at least ten minutes after receiving the alarm.

In 2020, the rescue service was present in the risk class two areas in Hyvinkää for an average of 6.38 minutes after the alarm. The corresponding figure was 7.07 minutes in Järvenpää, 8.00 minutes in Tuusula and 8.08 minutes in Kerava.