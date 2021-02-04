HS Tuusula Moukari approached a 40-year-old administration building – Then protests began: “A landmark of his historical era”

The town hall, designed by architect Arto Sipinen, was completed in Tuusula in 1980. Now the house, which has suffered from indoor air problems, is to be protected as a cultural and historical site.

In the middle A piece of the architecture of years ago stands in Tuusula, the fate of which is now being sharply twisted.

The former red-brick municipal building in Tuusula is to be demolished, but the Tuusula Society, which is a regional association, opposes demolition intentions because of the building’s historical values.

To the City Hall a demolition permit was issued last August. In December, however, the Tuusula Society made a building protection proposal under the Building Heritage Act.

After the presentation, the Uusimaa ely center forbade the municipality from taking measures that endanger the cultural-historical value of the building and its immediate surroundings. The prohibition shall remain in force until the matter of protection has been finally settled, unless the appellate authority orders otherwise.

On Monday, the municipal government decided that the municipality will appeal the decision of the ELY Center to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Tuusulan there have been indoor air problems in the town hall, and municipal building workers were evacuated in 2019 due to the problems.

After the evacuation, the workers would not return to the municipal building because the municipality is planning to demolish it. The purpose of the municipal building is to move to the premises to be built in connection with the business and service center to be built in Hyrylä.

Architect Arto Sipisen The Tuusula town hall, designed by Tuusula, was completed in 1980. The Tuusula Society believes that the building should be preserved because the club believes that the house has historical values.

Architect Arto Sipinen photographed in 2006 (1936-2017)­

“The designer of the municipal building is a famous architect. According to the National Board of Antiquities’ building report, the building is a historic landmark of its era, ”Chairman of the Tuusula Society Sakari Heikkilä justifies.

Heikkilä says that several nationally known people from Tuusula appealed to the Tuusula Society after the decision to demolish the municipal building had been made, that the society would do something to preserve the house.

“There are several different opinions about how bad the town hall is and how much it would cost to repair the house. It would be appropriate to make a study of how much the different renovation options for the house would cost, ”says Heikkilä.

