HS Tuusula Karolin Kuusen’s Christmas flower soil revealed a real surprise: “I found gold!”

An engagement ring was found in a pot of hyacinth bought from a flower shop in Tuusula. Now Karolin Kuuse is looking for the owner of the ring.

Nurmijärveläinen Karolin Kuuse experienced a surprise on the Sunday after Christmas.

The flowering season of the Christmas hyacinth was already over, and Spruce removed the bulbs from the flowerpot. Then something hard and metallic felt hit my hand.

“I yelled at my spouse that I found gold,” Kuuse says.

Between the hyacinth bulbs, in the middle of the soil, was an engagement ring.

Karolin Kuuse bought his hyacinth a few weeks earlier from Pirilä Flower House in Tuusula.

Spruce chose its own flower from the Christmas of hundreds of Hyacinths. At home, he made hyacinths and cones a Christmas setting.

It was pretty little that the engagement ring didn’t end up in the trash after Christmas. Many people tend to throw wilted flowers directly into biowaste without examining its mold more closely.

However, spruce has a habit of harvesting onions:

“I’ll put the bulbs in the spring in my own flower bed.”

Karolin Kuuse hopes that the right owner will find an engagement ring.­

Where from the ring has ended up in a hyacinth pot?

Karolin Kuuse suspects that the ring has disappeared from some gardener.

“These hyacinths have come from Raisio or Tuusula flower garden. Some worker must have put onions, and the ring has gone under the ground. ”

The roots of the hyacinth grew through the ring, so Kuuse suspects that the ring had time to be with the hyacinth for several months.

Next Spruce is trying to find the owner of the ring. She has lost her jewelry herself, so the feeling of annoyance is familiar.

“I know how it feels. And when the engagement ring is wasted, the owner must have been sad, ”says Kuuse.

“It’s wonderful to be able to bring the ring back.”