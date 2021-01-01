No Result
HS Tuusula In Tuusula, the afternoon temperature stays at one degree, the day is rainless

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 1, 2021
In the afternoon Weather in Tuusula is expected to be the same temperature as yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be one degree Celsius, while at the same time yesterday it was also one degree. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels a little cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 2 degrees and the lowest is 0 degrees, estimates the weather forecast from seven in the morning.

In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 9 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Next Post

Why do you need a curfew?

