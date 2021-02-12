HS Tuusula Business executives hesitate when Tommi Suikkanen sends them a special request – A man from Tuusula collects memories of the fading tradition of offices

Tommi Suikkanen from Tuusula has, among other things, sent text messages to company managers to get a business card for their collection. The goal is to collect 200,000 business cards.

Business cards collecting from Tuusula Tommi Suikkanen has a collection of about 170,000 business cards. The collection is probably the largest in Finland.

Suikkanen says that he started collecting business cards at primary school. Sometimes there was a break in the hobby, re-collecting business cards started about three years ago.

Suikkanen is expanding his business card collection, for example, by placing surveys via Facebook or by e-mail on various collection sites. Cards have also come passed by his friends.

Sometimes Suikkanen himself contacts the business card holder directly.

“I’m putting up text messages to business managers and asked them if there was a business card to my collection. Some have responded positively. Some have wondered if the card can be handed over when they suspect I would misuse the card. ”

Tommi Suikkanen’s business card collection includes cards from hockey league clubs.­

Suikkanen says there are business cards from all walks of life. There are cards, for example, from social activists.

“Congressman Ari Koponen heard about my business card collection. He collected the business cards of about 20-30 members of parliament from Parliament and handed them to me. ”

The collection also includes celebrity cards, for example Hannu Karpon, Mikko Alatalon, Joel Hallikainen and Mikko Alatalon cards. Business cards for athletes can also be found, among other things Keke Rosbergin, Mika Häkkinen, Jari Isometsän and Harri Kirvesniemen cards.

Mika Häkkinen’s business card is one of the treasures in Tommi Suikkanen’s collection.­

Business cards also include historical cards.

“My collection includes business cards from companies that no longer exist. These include cards from construction companies such as Alfred A. Palmberg and Haka builders, ”says Suikkanen.

The collector himself values ​​Karpo, Rosberg and Häkkinen cards in his collection.

“I asked Hannu Karpo’s son if he could find Hannu Karpo’s business card. The boy then sent the card. Special business cards are also the business cards of Keke Rosberg and Mika Häkkinen. I got the cards from a couple whose father had made the cards. ”

Business cards are grouped by sector into different folders.­

Suikkanen The business card collection is a rarity and probably the largest in Finland.

“On the Internet, I have found that there are at least two business cards besides collectors, but their collections are smaller than mine.”

Suikkanen’s business card collection has grown rapidly. Over the past year, the number of business cards has increased by 100,000.

“Almost every time there is mail, there are business cards in the shipments. The next goal is to get 200,000 cards in the collection. ”

Still fewer now have a business card as society digitalizes. However, the collector believes the collection will grow for a long time to come.

“Bigger companies have given up business cards, but smaller companies are still making business cards. In addition, there are still a lot of people who have business cards in stock. ”

Suikkanen does not have in mind the card of any special person he would like for his collection. The collector himself does not have a business card.

“I haven’t had time to order a card for myself yet.”