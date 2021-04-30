HS Tuusula Big bands now want their name in the 40-centimeter mini-stands that Mika Joensuu works with surgical precision

The project of youth worker Mika Joensuu began to interest internationally known bands. With a monetary donation, the band’s logo will be given to a small battle arena.

Tiny wizards, holders, orcs, vampires, and a horde of other mythical figures have gathered in an auditorium about 40 centimeters wide. There are also miniature-sized auction shares and other enthusiastic encouragers among them.

There is a Blood Bowl miniature game playing field with an auditorium under construction. Blood Bowl, like a board game, uses self-painted game characters. Then the two teams compete against each other in a sport like American football where the goal is to score as many goals as possible.

“But of course when there is such a fantasy-themed game, it also involves everything else. Orcs and possessors and others there are brawling with each other, ”describes a miniature Mika Joensuu.

Quick help can often help prevent major mental health problems. That is why Mika Joensuu wanted to raise funds for Mieli ry, which does mental health work.­

In the stands making is not always part of the concept, but this time Joensuu wanted to make the most spectacular version possible. This is not just a set-up. It is part of the Joensuu charity project.

In Joensuu’s Blood Bowl game, you can buy your own ad for a charitable donation. With a donation of at least 50 euros, you can buy a billboard for yourself, or with a donation of at least 10 euros, you can get your name on the Hall of Fame.

Joensuu has been doing youth work in Hyvinkää and Tuusula, among others, for more than 20 years. The idea for the project came from growing concern about the situation of young people.

“Youth mental health services are really overwhelmed at the moment. There is a need for services for a much larger amount than can be provided. Of course, the problem existed even before the corona, but yes, the Corona period has also made that situation much worse. Services are really congested, ”he says.

He decided to combine his own area of ​​interest with support for mental health work. The purpose is to raise funds for the prevention of mental health problems, and therefore the Mieli ry association was chosen as a donation target.

“The point of mental health work is that every euro put into it pays itself back to society in multiples. If it is possible to help people at an early stage, when mental health begins to falter, there may not be a need for more robust measures, such as institutional cycles or others. ”

Joensuu itself does not earn anything with its capture, but all the funds go directly to Mieli ry a collection pot set up on the website through.

When you start project about two months ago he couldn’t imagine how big it would swell.

“Initially, I dreamed that quite a few toy stores and individuals would join. The goal was to raise a couple of hundred euros. ”

The project started to grow a little surprisingly when the first internationally known Finnish artists joined. Like the snowball effect, the big names were accompanied by visibility, which in turn spawned even more donors.

“Battle Beast, for example, tweeted about ten thousand of his followers about the matter and put pictures. It became a lot of positive visibility. ”

The project currently underway is Mika Joensuu’s second charity project. Last fall, he organized a charity stream as part of a nationwide nose day. A little over a thousand euros was raised for that project.­

In addition to Battle Beast, there are billboards on Nightwish, Apulanta and Sonata Arctica, among others. The donation pot to Mieli ry already has a pile of almost 3,500 euros.

“Being humble, proud and embarrassed at the same time. I’m really proud of what I’ve got done. This kind of started out of a bit of a weird idea that I dared to ask people to join. I’m humbled that people have really donated money and experienced it as a great thing. ”

According to Joensuu, the hustle and bustle is related to the fact that such big bands have joined – even ones that he himself has been listening to for a couple of decades.

Work There is still quite a lot left in Joensuu. For the project, he makes a total of four auditoriums and a total of about 150 characters.

“There are about 60 characters to do this yet. It takes 2-4 hours to complete one character. So far, I have spent 250 hours on this project, but there is still about 150 hours to do. ”