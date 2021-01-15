No Result
HS Tuusula At the beginning of Kekkonen's reign, the "mother of conspiracy theories" was born – the minister associated with it died in a sudden accident and took crucial information to her grave

January 15, 2021
Urho Kekkonen was elected president in 1956 by only two votes. There is a conspiracy theory about the casting voice, but then there was a car accident.

Prime minister Urho Kekkonen (ml) the Minister of Finance of the Fifth Government Penna Tervon (sd) Life ended abruptly at the age of 55 in a car accident in Tuusula on February 26, 1956.

Minister Penna Tervo was 55 years old when she died in a car accident.­Picture: Photo Flex

Helsingin Sanomat reports the accident as follows: Minister Tervo was returning from Hämeenlinna to Helsinki in a Government car, which slid across at a brisk speed on an icy road and collided with an oncoming car.

.

