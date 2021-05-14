HS Tuusula An untreated tombstone plagued Leena Jäntti for years – Who was a forgotten hero who lay forgotten for a long time in a Tuusula cemetery?

Felix Iso-Somppi, who died in 1972, was the only physician to be awarded the Mannerheim Cross.

Tombstone had bothered Leena Jäntti for years. The name in the stone had already faded, and the tomb seemed forgotten anyway.

Jäntti had passed the tomb several times, as he had shown Paijala cemetery to those interested on demonstration tours. For the tours, he had become acquainted with the past of the cemetery residents.