HS Tuusula An ingenious detail gathers praise in a telecommuting home in Tuusula – “It is a wonder that no more similar implementations have been made”

In the Tuusula housing fair area stands the Keuda House, which has a handy outbuilding. Visitors voted for the house fair as the best.

Housing fair visitors voted for the first time for the fair the house made almost entirely as a student work. The house in question was on display at the housing fair held in Tuusula last year.

The favorite of the visitors was the Keuda House, which was made by 60 students of the Central Uusimaa Education Association Keuda.

At previous fairs, the favorite has usually been the largest and most expensive destination. The Keuda House, on the other hand, was not the largest or most expensive destination at this year’s fair.

Visitors, on the other hand, could be pleased with the two-part structure of the Keuda House, which had a separate outbuilding well suited to an emergency caused by a coronavirus.

“Keuda-Talo fits well with the current needs of families. Thanks to its outbuilding, it fulfills a great need for a separate teleworking space or lifecycle living, ”Housing Fair’s Chief Operating Officer Heikki Vuorenpää says in a press release.

The Keuda House was designed by building architect Esa Pyökäri.­

Keuda-Talon the architectural design was the responsibility of the building architect Esa Pyökäri, who retired from Keuda last fall. The example of a two-part house is a house previously built by Pyökär himself, whose separate outbuilding has been used by him and his guests.

“It is a miracle that no similar implementations have been made in Finland,” Pyökäri says in a press release.

The house is still for sale and is being requested for example On the Shortcut sales site EUR 589 000.

The Tuusula Housing Fair was held in Hyrylä Regiment Park last August. The next housing fair will be held in Lohja next summer.

