HS Tuusula A family of five bought a large house and was shocked – after the move, more serious problems began to be revealed.

A detached house marketed in good condition was revealed to be a defective house in Tuusula. The family who bought the house demanded a price reduction, but the sellers disagreed.

Eyes itching, aches and dryness. Dizziness, constant headache and shortness of breath. Arthritis, ear infections, flu and cough. A family of five claimed vague symptoms began in a new home. In 2014, the family bought a detached house of more than one hundred square meters in a large yard in the rural landscape of Tuusula from an older couple.

.

#Tuusula #family #bought #large #house #shocked #move #problems #began #revealed