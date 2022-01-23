HS Tuusula A dirty factory squeezed the joy of life out of old pale women – Then in the midst of miserable conditions a community was formed that is part of the admired industrial history

Behind the Jokela cotton mill, a fascinating story of Finnish industrial history is revealed. Now the historic environment is threatened by demolition.

In a fire the former Jokela quilt factory, which was badly damaged last year, may be demolished.

A cotton mill operated in Jokela from the 1910s to the early 1980s. The oldest part of the factory building, which was damaged by fire, was completed in 1920.

Behind the building awaiting demolition, a fascinating piece of Finnish industrial history is revealed.

Oy Suomen Vanutehdas Ab began operations in the Caucasus in Mäntsälä in 1902. Later, when the municipal boundaries changed, the Caucasus became part of the rural municipality of Hyvinkää, and when the rural community merged with the city of Hyvinkää, it became part of Hyvinkää.

The cotton mill in Jokela began operations in 1915. The Mäntsälä mill quickly overshadowed Jokela in production.

“Jokela was chosen as the location of the factory, probably because the railway passed through Jokela,” said the curator of the Tuusula Museum Jaana Koskenranta estimates.

The factory building burned down in 1917, but it was rebuilt. The building burned down again in 1919, after which it was rebuilt a year later.

The building was then expanded twice.

At the wadding factory in the early years, among other things, a wadding, a patchwork for building insulation and flock were used to fill the mattresses. The work was dirty as patches and flock were torn from old jute sacks and cotton rags.

“The house was staffed mainly by old women. The women were pale, tired and smiling. The dirty and hard work had taken everything away from them, as if squeezing the joy of life out of them. I watched them as they always went the same route on the way to work, ”He recalled Pirkko Rantila About the 1930s Cotton Mill in a book True and a story about Jokela.

Employees of the Jokela cotton mill in 1924. Photo: Collection of the Tuusula Museum

This After that, the production of the Jokela cotton mill began to change. In the 1950s, the factory produced refined cotton wadding, such as cotton wool, cellulose wadding, wound dressings and sanitary napkins.

At the same time, the work became cleaner. This is confirmed by those who came to work in a cotton mill in the late 1950s Taimi Ruonansuo. He started at the factory as a batting weaver. Batting was used as a warming liner for winter jackets before quilted clothing hit the market.

“The work was neat interior work. The cleanliness was affected by how often the foreman ordered the interior to be cleaned, ”Ruonansuo recalls.

From the weaver’s work, Ruonansuo later became a factory payroller and worked in the factory until it closed down in the 1980s.

Women making and packing communication needs in the 1940s at the Jokela cotton mill. Photo: Collection of the Jokela Society of the Tuusula Museum

Ruonansuo remembers the Jokela cotton mill was a sought-after job in the 1960s and 1970s.

“The wool factory was a pleasant place to work, there were a lot of visitors to the factory. My husband also worked in the factory as a foreman. My daughter and son were also working at the wadding factory, my daughter for a longer time and my son for one summer, ”says Ruonansuu, who still lives in Jokela.

Daughter Tuija Pohjoiskoski worked in the office of the Kaukasen factory from 1968 to 1974. The history of the son of Pohjoiskoski is also related to the factory.

“Bambino diapers were made at the Caucasus factories. My son experimented with how the new nonwoven used in the diaper fit his skin. It fit quite well, ”Pohjoiskoski recalls.

The advertisement of Suomen Vanutehdas in the telephone directory of 1930 in Hyvinkää and the surrounding area lists the factory’s products. Photo: Collection of the Tuusula Museum

Jokelan the cotton mill ceased operations in the early 1980s. At that time, the Finnish cotton mill was heavily indebted.

In 1981, the healthcare company Tamro bought a Finnish cotton mill. Tamro closed the Jokela plant and continued production in the Caucasus.

After the closure of the cotton plant, Tamro continued to manufacture ambulances at the Jokela cotton plant until 1991. After that, the factory building housed a gas station and a car repair shop until the early 2000s.

“The factory building has been empty since the beginning of the 21st century. Loft-type apartments were planned for the building at the time, but the plan did not materialize. Vandalism and fires have damaged the property. In April 2020, a fire destroyed the roof of the factory hall, ”says Curator Koskenranta.

A demolition permit has been issued for a cotton mill damaged in a fire.

A change in the layout of the cotton mill and the surrounding area is pending. The updated participation and evaluation plan will be publicly available from 27 January.

“The aim is to have the change in the town plan approved for approval in the spring of 2023. In connection with the change, the plan aims to take into account the area’s history and tradition so that future generations will have memories of the area’s history Vilma Karjalainen says by email.

Jokelan the development of the agglomeration at the cotton mill was of great importance.

“Of course, the cotton mill and especially the brick factories operating in Jokela at the same time contributed to Jokela’s development as an industrial agglomeration,” says Curator Koskenranta.

“Many of Jokela’s industrial plants brought vitality to the area and a lot of jobs in the service sector as well. Jokela residents had a good opportunity to change jobs within the area from one factory and work to another. ”

The history of the Central Archives of Business and Industry “Oy Suomen Vanutehdas Finnwad Ltd 1904-1998” and Virtuaali-Tuusula’s article Vanutehdas have also been used as sources for the story.

