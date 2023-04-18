HS Tuusula | A 17-year-old high school student solved the summer job problem with his own company selling stick horses

Anni Sohlsten, 17, from Tuusula, turned her previous hobby into a summer job and sells stick horses in her online store.

As a minor getting a summer job can be difficult these days, says the 17-year-old from Tuusula Anni Sohlsten.

The subject came up last week when a 16-year-old told on the HS opinion section about his difficulties in getting summer jobs.

Sohlsten signs that it is not easy to get a job as a minor. He and his friends have had to send several job applications in the spring, but from many places they have received a negative answer.

This spring, the problem has become that the 17-year-old is often too old for places intended for young people, but too young to do the work of adults.

“I’ve been like an interloper here. Fortunately, I eventually got back to work as a summer camp instructor,” says Sohlsten.

Repeat Sohlsten, who has been attending high school for a year, has also worked as a camp instructor in previous summers. In addition to that, he has already been running his own company on the side for four years, which sells homemade stick horses and stick horse accessories.

Sohlsten has always been interested in entrepreneurship. After turning 13, he signed up for the 4H association’s business course and figured out that the business idea could be related to his previous club horse hobby.

“In elementary school, I was fond of stick horses for many years, so I had accumulated a lot of experience in making sticks. So I started making and selling them on the website and through social media.”

According to Sohlsten, there are also prejudices associated with the hobby. He himself experienced bullying in elementary school in connection with it, which was one of the reasons for stopping the hobby.

Despite prejudices, there is enough demand for stick horses these days. So much so that, along with Sohlste’s high school studies, he hasn’t had time to manufacture products at the pace he could sell them.

That’s why he plans to slowly move towards digital entrepreneurship. There are plans for an online course that would teach with the help of pictures and videos how to sew stick horses yourself. That way, not so much time would be spent just on handiwork.

Anni Sohlsten makes the stick horses she sells herself. One stick can easily require more than ten working hours.

Stick horse hobby it may seem like a matter of a small circle, but there is big money in business in Finland. According to Sohlsten, up to 450 euros may be asked for the finest stick horses.

According to him, the customer base mostly consists of parents of children and young people who buy stick horses for elementary school children, or young people who have saved money for them themselves.

In theory, according to Sohlsten, the business would have ingredients even for a full-time job, although it could easily take more than ten working hours to make one stick horse.

“I’ve asked about 45-55 euros for the keppar so far, which is quite a bit. In other words, not a lot of them have been left on hand, when the material costs are taken into account”, he reflects.

“That’s one of the reasons why I’ve been thinking about an online course and expanding the company through it.”

Sohlsten warmly recommends entrepreneurship to all young people who are interested in it.

According to him, it’s a good option to earn money if you run out of summer jobs. At the same time, you can gain work experience and increase self-confidence.

“Entrepreneurship is tiring but rewarding. In it, you can learn all kinds of things in a versatile way, for example about marketing, accounting and communicating with customers,” says Sohlsten.

“Freedom is also one of the best things about entrepreneurship. You don’t usually find that in a regular summer job.”

