HS Tuusula 40-year-old resentment was avenged in Tuusula: Father and son shot two men, both sentenced to prison

Two shooters were sentenced to more than three years in prison in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The two of you the man’s stretching trip to the third man ended with the men being shot.

The events started in September 2018 in Tuusula, when a man born in 1969 and a man born in 1965 met a man born in 1984 on the terrace of the restaurant. A man born in 1969 and a man born in 1965 informed a man born in 1984 that he was not suitable to live in an apartment rented to his family.

The man, born in 1984, told of his intimidation to his father, born in 1956, who went to his son’s apartment and took the gun with him.

The men, born in 1965 and 1969, broke into the apartment of a man born in 1984 after their threats. The owner of the apartment and his father defended themselves, and a shooting incident occurred in the apartment.

The man, born in 1965, was shot in the apartment twice in the thigh and once in the chest and stabbed several times. Another man who broke into the apartment and was born in 1969 was shot once in the abdomen and once in the thigh.

A man born in 1956 admitted to shooting once in the abdomen of a man born in 1969 and a man born in 1984 once in the thigh of a man born in 1965.

The man, who was born in 1969, said in the testimony that the man, who was born in 1956, had stated in his shooting “that he was taking care of the Helli persecution.” The shooter had also said that what had happened 40 years earlier at least would have been set off and the pounds were even.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court convicted the one born in 1984 Anthon Lars Roberth Frimanin aggravated assault and aggravated assault as an exaggeration of emergency protection for two years and ten months to absolute imprisonment.

Friman was ordered to pay a man born in 1969 EUR 2,250 for pain, suffering and other temporary inconvenience and EUR 2,250 for a serious breach of personal bodily integrity.

Friman and the man born in 1956 were jointly and severally ordered to pay the man born in 1969 EUR 187.50 for the clothes destroyed.

Friman was ordered to pay the man born in 1965 EUR 3,000 for pain, suffering and other temporary inconvenience, EUR 225 for destroyed clothing, EUR 1,500 for a traumatic stress reaction and EUR 1,725 ​​for permanent cosmetic inconvenience.

Friman was sentenced to 80 euros in compensation to the state.

The man, born in 1956, was sentenced to one year and ten months in absolute prison for aggravated assault as an exaggeration of emergency protection. She was also sentenced to EUR 13,500 for a man born in 1984 for pain, suffering and other temporary inconvenience.

The man was also sentenced to pay the state 80 euros in compensation.

Men born in 1965 and 1969 were sentenced jointly and severally to pay a man born in 1984 EUR 800 in compensation for a breach of domestic peace.

Friman and the men born in 1965 and 1969 appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

Helsinki by its decision of 16 October, the Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s judgments. The Court of Appeal intensified Friman’s sentence by sentencing him to three years and three months in absolute prison.

Also born in 1956 Veikko Olavi Svartsin the verdict hardened. The Court of Appeal sentenced him to three years and three months in absolute prison.

The Court of Appeal also overturned the district court’s ruling on compensation. Friman’s liability for damages to a man born in 1965 for a traumatic stress disorder became joint and several with Svars and the amount awarded was increased from EUR 1,500 to EUR 8,000 with interest from the district court.

Friman’s liability for damages to a man born in 1965 for permanent cosmetic harm became joint and several liability with Svarts, and the amount awarded was increased from EUR 1,725 ​​to EUR 4,000 by the District Court, together with interest.

Friman and Svarts were also jointly and severally ordered to pay the man who was born in 1965 EUR 5,000 for the suffering and EUR 150 for the broken telephone.

Friman’s liability for damages to the man born in 1965 for broken clothing was made joint and several with Svarts and the man born in 1979, and the amount awarded was increased from € 225 to € 300 with interest from the district court.

Friman’s liability for damages to a man born in 1965 for pain, suffering and other temporary inconvenience was made joint and several with Svarts and the man born in 1979, and the amount awarded was increased from EUR 3,000 to EUR 20,000.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.