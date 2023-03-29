HS Turku | You can’t get anything like this anywhere else – Lähiögrilli sparked a conversation about a food culture that will never come back

Ella Heikkilä ran a grill in Turku’s Runosmäki for twenty years. You could order, for example, a hamburger with seven steaks or a meat pie filled with sausage and fries from the grill.

“Chunk and milk, please!”

There was a grill in Runosmäki in Turku where you could order a hamburger with as many patties as you wanted. The grill stopped years ago, but people are still longing for its dishes on social media.

There was a mule in the grill’s kitchen Ella Heikkilä69. He ran Grilli Wanhaa Eikka in three different decades.

Heikkilä’s son asked people to share their barbecue-related memories in a local Facebook group. The comments mention, for example, a hamburger called the Police Special.

“I miss it very much [Police Specialin] taste and texture. The longing is sometimes even partly depressing when you know that it is final. You simply can’t get police any more,” writes a former customer.

The Police Special was a layered burger, usually with two patties, a fried egg, cheese and a pineapple ring in between.

“Good memories. Kerros and Murikka nevö föget”, says another commenter.

Murikka was a really big hamburger. It had big rolls and two 120 gram steaks. The hamburger was named B. Virtanen – according to Reino Murika, the boss character in the cartoon.

See also The plight of Afghan refugees in Turkey Ella Heikkilä presents a shirt with a picture of the cartoon character Reino Murika.

Old Eikka was located along the North Arc. The name comes from the past: Eino Nurmisto founded Eika grill in Runosmäki in 1973.

Heikkilä started as an entrepreneur in 1995. He ran the grill for twenty years until he retired. The yellow grill building was demolished in 2016.

Before Heikkilä, the grill was run by other owners.

“I went to work for them in the evenings. Then it started to interest me that I could make this my own,” says Heikkilä.

When Heikkilä started working on the grill, his orientation lasted one evening. Then he got to cook on the grill alone. Heikkilä had not previously worked in the restaurant industry. Before the grill, he worked, among other things, as a welder.

Heikkilä had a lot of experience in cooking. There were ten children in his childhood family.

“I’ve had to cook since I was very young,” says Heikkilä.

He has liked working at the grill since the beginning. You could be with people there.

Some weeks he was working at the grill every single day, often late there.

“I would have liked to have worked in the evening.”

Loyal customers are still well remembered in Heikkilä. Even one man could sometimes go to the barbecue three times in one day.

Another customer always came to the grill by taxi and ordered a layered hamburger with seven patties each time.

“When I saw that boy, I knew there was going to be a steak roast,” says Heikkilä.

At the grill, you didn’t have to order from the menu. For example, a meat pie has been ordered from Heikkilä, with sausage and potatoes in between. Anything you could find on the grill could be put between a hamburger or a meat pie.

“One wanted a meat steak, the other a vegetable steak. Someone wanted eggs and someone pineapple. I said that yes, I know how to bill them correctly.”

The picture shows a Murikka hamburger with three patties.

As a customer both children and senior citizens attended. Some young people called Heikkilä mother or mamma.

A group of boys went to a barbecue almost every week. They were not yet of legal age and could come to the barbecue on weekends and sit for the evening.

“They shouted to come and talk to us when I went to do my work in the kitchen,” says Heikkilä.

The youngsters were allowed to spend time at the barbecue, as long as they behaved well.

“Then when my coils started to burn, I said everyone get out. They obeyed. They knew when I was serious.”

Ella Heikkilä has many good memories from the grill.

Heikkilä has obviously been a well-liked grill keeper, and he has received flowers from customers, for example, on Women’s and Valentine’s Day. Once he got a rose bought from the flower shop next door just for good service.

It has been raining date invitations, but Heikkilä didn’t go out with anyone.

“I had made the decision that no one would accompany me from the grill,” he says.

Customers have often offered him a helping hand. One customer came to inspect Heikkilä’s car on his behalf. Another washed his car. Kolmas worked in a nearby tire shop, and he changed the winter tires on Heikkilä’s car.

However, Heikkilä doesn’t miss the barbecue.

“I’ve been sitting on a kitchen stool for 20 years,” he says and laughs.

That’s long enough for him.

