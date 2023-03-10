HS Turku | Yle: Plow car drivers have repeatedly been the target of rage in Turku

According to the maintenance of the city of Turku, plow truck drivers repeatedly face threats in their work, reports Yle.

“I know of such cases where, for example, people have been frozen standing in front of a plow truck, windows and doors have been hit with a snow shovel, Destia’s maintenance worker Joni Laaksonen tells about the cases in the news.

Last winter, the exceptional amount of snow resulted in a record number of maintenance feedbacks: a total of 13,542 street feedbacks were received. Of these, nearly 4,000 were classified as winter maintenance. This winter, there have been almost 500 feedbacks.

