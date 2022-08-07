HS Turku | Without Turku, Finland’s most famous sailing ship would have ended up as a scrap – Video shows amazing views from Suomen Joutsen’s mast

Suomen Joutsen, which turns 120 years old on Sunday, is one of Turku’s most famous attractions. The Finnish government bought the ship as a school ship at the time, because it was reasonably priced. The ship would also have been the world’s largest sailing ship.

Finland’s most famous The museum ship, the frigate Suomen Joutsen, turns 120 years old today, Sunday. The ship was launched in France on August 7, 1902.

“The information varies a little in different sources between a couple of days, but several French works state August 7th as the day,” says a Forum Marinum researcher familiar with the ship’s history. Mikko Meronen.

Originally commissioned as Laënnec, the ship became part of France’s growing ocean power. At the turn of the 20th century, Steamships had already overtaken sailing ships, but they had their advantages over long distances.

“It wasn’t worth sending a steamship empty, for example, to pick up a cargo of grain from Australia, but it was still financially viable with a sailing ship,” explains Meronen.

Researcher Mikko Meronen (left) has familiarized himself with the history of the Suomen Joutsene. Master Perttu Mäkinen knows the ship inside out.

Swan of Finland first served as a cargo ship, but after the First World War it was sold to Germany and then to Finland in 1930.

Finland had started equipping an even stronger navy and Suomen Joutsene was made a navy training ship. The ship’s reputation as a significant national asset comes from that time, says Meronen.

In addition to training sailings, the ship made export promotion trips around the world. It transported trade delegations to, for example, South America.

“Suomen Joutsen is alive and well thanks to the nationalist propaganda of the 1930s. At that time, its importance was drummed up a lot by the government and in the media as well.”

However, it was close that an even more powerful propaganda weapon would not have ended up in Finland.

“At that time, there were a lot of ships for sale and agents offered a lot of them to Finland. One of those offered was Magdalene Vinnen at the time, who is now known as Sedov,” says Meronen.

Sedov is often cited as the largest sailing ship in the world. Today it sails under the Russian flag as a training ship.

Today, Suomen Joutsen is mainly in its 1930s appearance.

The last one Suomen Joutsen sailed in the early 1950s. After that, it was in danger of being scrapped, until in 1960 it was turned into the Turku Seamen Vocational School and student dormitory.

Turku was chosen as the ship’s home port because there were no willing municipalities waiting in line.

“Sailors had a bit of a bad reputation. In many cities, they didn’t want them hanging out on the beaches”, laughs Meronen.

The Seamen’s Union drove professional training in the field to Finland, and the idea of ​​a ship as a school building came from Sweden.

“[Merimiesunionin puheenjohtaja] Niilo Wällari threatened to put the icebreakers on strike in the winter unless Suomen Joutsenta is preserved. Apparently the mayor of Turku [Kalervo Pellinen] helped organize the ship to Turku”, says Meronen.

In the early 1990s, Suomen Joutsene was turned into a museum ship. Nowadays it is owned by the city of Turku and it is one of Turku’s most famous attractions year after year. The ship is taken care of by the maritime center Forum Marinum.

Sunday 7.8. Forum Marinum organizes a functional event day at Suomen Joutsene. Among other things, a lecture on the ship’s history and a presentation tour on board are available.

