HS Turku | Why shouldn’t Petteri Orpo go home, wonders Timo Aro – Considers the train of the hour as a victory for the people of Turku

With the help of the one-hour train, Turku can keep up with the pace of Tampere, regional researcher and Turku research director Timo Aro estimates.

“More like positive news.”

Research director of Turku, regional development expert Timo Aro is satisfied. Turku’s long-term goal of having a fast train connection to Helsinki took a leap forward on Friday, when the Turku hourly train project implemented by the state was entered into the government program.

“The project massively supports regional development and has many indirect positive multiplier effects. I also consider it significant that the connection will be more reliable and faster”, Aro enthuses.

CEO of Turku tunni juna oy Pekka Ottavainen is confident that the schedule will be kept and the entire connection interval will be ready in the early 2030s. According to the government program, construction will start in stages by improving the Salo-Kupittaa distance and building the Espoo-Lohja line.

According to Ottavainen, from the fact that the construction of the Salo–Lohja gap is not mentioned in the government program, it cannot be concluded that the project will not be realized in its entirety.

“The implementation of the entire project is clearly recorded and visible. It’s only natural that construction starts at the extremes,” says Ottavainen.

In the government program the state is preparing to capitalize the company collecting the financing of the one-hour train with 460 million euros. Ottanainen believes that after the summer it will be clear how the financing company for the construction phase will be formed. Currently, the task of the project company is to manage the project planning.

According to the government program, in addition to the state, municipalities can also be involved in the financing company, just as they are now in the project company.

“I think it is unlikely that the municipalities would not be involved in this in the future as well”, reflects Ottavainen.

With just under half a billion promised in the government program, according to Ottavainen, we will do well for the next four years.

According to the most recent report, the preliminary price estimate for the construction of the track is 3.4 billion euros. So, much more public money will be needed in the future. It is expected that EU support will be applied for the project.

According to Timo Aro, the one-hour train will keep Turku involved in the development of Tampere and Helsinki.

Regional development guru Timo Aro underlines the importance of the one-hour train in the competition against Tampere and Helsinki. Turku has to keep up with the pace so that the growth triangle does not shrink into a growth corridor.

“The fact is that the regions of Helsinki and Tampere have developed more strongly in recent years. The changes that improve the connection to the metropolitan area are significant for the future of the Turku region”, underlines Aro.

According to Aro, the risk is that Tampere and Helsinki will grow together into one large labor market area, and Turku will be completely left out of it.

Not everyone is from Turku Petteri Orpon (kok) melt the tracks run by the government’s trains. Many people wonder if it is really worth spending billions of euros to save a few tens of minutes of time.

“If it was a matter of decision-making based solely on a cost-benefit calculation, then certainly not. But this has such significant regional economic and social effects that it is worth it,” says Aro.

Aro takes, for example, the Lahti bypass, the benefits of which he describes as undeniable.

The construction of the double track has already started from the Turku railway yard towards Kupittaa station.

Ministry of Shipping Minister for Europe and Ownership Titti Tuppurainen said Kalevan in the interview hour train to be an exceptionally large bridge drum policy. Many people sing the same tune on social media.

Aro doesn’t deny that Orpo pulled the tracks towards home, but wonders about the conversation.

“In the case of Eastern Finland, Northern Finland and many others, it is taken for granted that the minister of the region pulls home, and it is always considered a great victory. But when things are done in a similar way in Western Finland, Satakunta or Actual Finland, it is frowned upon and considered to be against the overall interest of the country.”

Aro thinks that the negative attitude is due to the fact that Western Finland, which is traditionally considered a strong and prosperous region, does not think that it needs state support.

Aro is still an uncommitted city councilor and member of the city board in Pori until the end of the council term.

For the government program enabling the purchase of passenger trains by municipalities, municipal associations and regions is also recorded. With that, for example, the Turku region’s public transport, or Föli, could organize local train services itself.

In Finland proper, we can see a real rail revolution in the future, because the one-hour train and Lähijunaliikken will also connect to the third rail project, the Turku tramway, Aro points out.

