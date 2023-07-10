HS Turku | What will happen to the diplomats and the property if the Consulate General in Turku is closed? HS collected the answers

HS Turku collected answers to key questions about what will happen to the plot and diplomats if the consulate general in Turku is closed.

If The Russian Consulate General in Turku will be closed, the plot and building will return to the control of their owner.

The owner is the Finnish state, and the real estate is managed by Senaatti kiinteistät.

“The role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to pay the rent,” says the branch manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ real estate and procurement administration Antti Haukioja.

The background is a reciprocity agreement once made by the foreign ministries of Finland and the Soviet Union, based on which the former Soviet Union and the current Russia do not pay rent for the Turku General Consulate property, and Finland in turn does not pay rent for the official residence of the Consul General in St. Petersburg.

Russian The possible closure of the Turku consulate general came up on Thursday. The background is Russia’s decision to close the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö said the message service on Twitter that he has discussed with the chairmen of the governing parties, and a similar measure is being prepared. The prime minister also said the same Petteri Orpo (cook).

The counterpart of the St. Petersburg Consulate General in Finland is the Russian Consulate General in Turku.

So long as the building located at Vartiovuorenkatu 2 is the main consulate, the so-called inviolability of the premises of the consular mission applies to it.

“This means, among other things, that the Finnish authorities are not allowed to enter the premises of the consulate general without permission,” says the deputy head of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mikko Kivikoski.

The background is the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“It universally stipulates different freedoms for consular missions,” says Kivikoski.

What happens if the Consulate General is closed?

“Then it is no longer a diplomatic mission. After this, the owner of the plot and property decides what will be done with them in the future,” says Kivikoski.

It is therefore not possible that after the possible closure of the consulate general, an empty area under Russian control would remain in the middle of Turku.

The operating permit of the diplomatic mission is issued by the receiving state, i.e. in this case Finland.

“If the operating license is not valid, the consulate general cannot continue to operate,” says Kivikoski.

What will happen to the Consul General’s official residence in Turku?

Haukioja, director of the real estate and procurement administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is unable to comment on the matter.

“We at the real estate administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have no information about the situation of the consul general’s official residence. Russia manages it itself either by renting or owning it,” says Haukioja.

HS has told before, that the apartment is located on Sairashuonekatu. Along the same street, you can find, for example, the police station, the administrative court and the district court.

Last year there was news about a case where a man from Tampere painted the consul general parking space Ukrainian flag.

The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve (kok), is of the opinion that the presence of the Russian state in the city of Turku is neither necessary nor desirable.

What happens to diplomats?

“If any diplomatic mission is closed, the people who worked there cannot continue working as before,” says Kivikoski, deputy head of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People working in diplomatic missions located in Finland must apply for accreditation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland. According to Kivikoski, accreditations are decided on a case-by-case basis, and are usually tied to a specific office.

So the consul general can’t jump to work as a diplomat at the Russian embassy in Helsinki?

According to Kivikoski, there is no point in speculating on the matter.

“However, it is clear that if the office is closed down and the people accredited there want to work in a new role, a new accreditation must be applied for,” he says.

How many diplomats are there in general at the Consulate General in Turku?

“We don’t say the number of accredited staff,” says Kivikoski

According to him, this information is not public for any representative office operating in Finland.

Among other things, Ukrainian flags have been brought near the consulate.

How does a consulate general differ from an embassy?

“The embassy is the highest entity. After that come the consulate general and the consulate,” says Kivikoski.

Embassies are usually located in the capital of the receiving country and their field of activity is the whole country.

“Embassies are primarily responsible for representing foreign governments and maintaining diplomatic relations.”

The general consulate or consulate, on the other hand, may have a more limited area of ​​operation within the host country.

“They mainly handle visa and consular services,” says Kivikoski.

What is the history of the Russian Consulate General in Turku?

“In 1966, the governments of Finland and the Soviet Union signed an agreement that Finland would establish a general consulate in Leningrad (present-day St. Petersburg) and the Soviet Union in Turku,” Kivikoski says.

