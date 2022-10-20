HS Turku | What is really happening in a school that has made headlines for drugs and violence? – HS asked the young people

HS asked the young people from Raisio what is really going on in Vaisaari’s middle school of about 700 students and in the city. Many thought Vaisaari school was better than its reputation. Still, something remains of the old “raw Raisio”.

“Speedy it has been autumn. Maybe there have been a little more of those challenges than before,” reflects the youth worker Henri “Hoppe” Moilanen.

Moilanen, who works at Raisio’s youth center Nopa, has had a long career working with young people and has lived in Raisio almost all his life.

Baking is on the program today at Nopa. Teenagers and pre-teens alike share the space between different rooms. The front door is very busy, even though it’s autumn holiday week. Or maybe just because of that. On normal weeks, Noppa is a popular hangout place for middle schoolers.

“It’s good for them to come here from there. Some come directly from the school, others a little later”, Moilanen points out the window to the Vaisaari school on the other side of the parking lot.

Youth worker Henri Moilanen says that young people change with the world. Billiard skills are a thing of the past.

Vaisaari middle school has been in the headlines for the past few days. Local Coastal region reported on Tuesday that the school has a serious bullying problem. During the fall, several criminal reports have been made about the incidents that took place at the school. According to the magazine, some students are afraid to move around alone or go to the bathroom during recess.

The news appeared just a short time after the Southwestern Finland police had announced that they were investigating extensive drug dealing to minors in Raisio. According to the police, in the center of Raisio, cannabis has been sold to buyers, the youngest of whom are of middle school age.

In Raisio, it means that they are students of Vaisaari. The school is Raisio’s only middle school – and at least one of the largest in Finland, if not the largest.

“Hoppe” Moilanen says he has noticed that the youth has changed. But there is nothing new about it.

“Something always changes, because the world changes. There will always be worse and better moments.”

For example, Moila is saddened by the fact that today’s young people are not enthusiastic about learning to play billiards, even if there are two tables in the youth space. They are more comfortable in their own environment and on the phones.

Youth worker Arttu Aaltonen says that intoxicants cause problems in youth facilities. However, he means e-cigarettes and snuff.

Maybe in Raisio it’s really a bit worse now. Almost a week ago Turku Sanomat just reported on the violence that happened in Nopa’s parking lot. The police and an ambulance had to be called to clear up the fight between the two girls.

In later years, Raisio was known in the Turku region as “raw Raisio” and the city had a violent reputation. The city has been in the headlines throughout the past year precisely because of the violence, and particularly the violence of young people.

It has been especially restless in the center. In February, a man from Raisio was brutally beaten there, when a gang of youth robbed him for just a few beers in the city center.

“But the perpetrators had come from the capital region”, Moilanen reminds.

In his opinion, the city’s reputation is no longer true at least.

“Those who shout about it the most, they know nothing.”

A loud crowd of young people gathered in front of Vaisaari middle school on Wednesday. There is no bullying in this group, the young people assured.

Vaisaari school a group of ten young people are sitting on the stairs. They identify themselves as either current, former or future students of the school. But they don’t recognize the picture drawn in public.

“I think Vaisaari has a very good reputation. Or at least nothing that has been written about has happened here,” assures the 15-year-old Arttu Löytökorpi.

He has attended Vaisaari school, but is now studying at the neighboring Vocational School Raseko. Löytökorpi admits that there is also bullying in a large school, but praises that it is usually dealt with effectively. A loud children’s choir sings along and nods around.

“Remember to smile properly in the picture,” someone shouts from the background.

In the grounds of Vaisaari Middle School, you can find, among other things, a playground and a popular outdoor gym.

There are also more serious expressions nearby. 18-year-old Riki Lehtonen’s dog run route passes the school. He also attended his middle school in Vaisaari.

“You can see the difference in high school, how they try to deal with bullying much more effectively,” he compares.

Lehtonen’s own experiences in middle school are positive, but he says that the situation has deteriorated since those days.

“My friend is there at the moment. I know that the restlessness has increased and the bullying has become more violent. My friend has also had to file a criminal complaint.”

On Wednesday, Ella Nousiainen (front) and Nea Laamo spent time at Naantali’s S-Market, where young people often gather. According to them, even the neighboring town of Raisio would dare to go.

HS talked on Wednesday in Raisio, a total of about ten young people who have some kind of connection to Vaisaari middle school. The same pattern repeated time after time. Almost everyone had heard something, but few had seen anything.

Talks about drug deals were familiar. Rumors even talked about the street trade of ecstasy. Bullying was also familiar, but everyone who studied at the school felt that they survived their school years just fine.

Many reminded that young people move widely. Raisio is visited by young people from nearby municipalities and vice versa. The young generation no longer talks about Raaka-Raisio.

For example, the people of Naantali Ella Nousiainen16, and Nea Laamo15, deny that Raisio has a particularly troubled reputation.

“Well, maybe in certain areas”, Laamo clarifies and admits that he means the city center.

According to the girls, in addition to Raisi people, a group from Turku gathers there. But it’s nothing no-go-zone be.

“Well, maybe I wouldn’t go there in the evening”, Nousiainen thinks.

