HS Turku “We have to travel to Switzerland to find a treatment palette as comprehensive as ours” – A device was purchased in Turku to give ultrasound treatment to the brain

The first patient has already received high-energy ultrasound treatment targeted at the brain at Turku University Hospital.

Turku Tyks University Central Hospital has started high-energy ultrasound treatments for the brain. The hospital acquired the brain’s hifu equipment as the first Nordic university hospital. The letter combination hifu comes from English words High Intensity Focused Ultrasound.

The new device brings hope to people with neurological movement disorders who are not getting enough help from medication.

High-energy, targeted ultrasound therapy is suitable for the treatment of patients with essential tremor or severe neuropathic nerve pain. In addition, the treatment is suitable for people with Parkinson’s disease whose predominant symptom is tremor.

Essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease have previously been treated surgically with deep brain stimulation in Finnish university hospitals. However, this treatment is not suitable for all patients. For them, hifu treatment can be a viable option.

In the observation image, the patient receives high-energy targeted ultrasound treatment.

Tyksin neurosurgery specialist, docent Janek Frantzén says there has been a great need for brain hifu hardware.

“The equipment makes it possible to treat people who have retired due to their ailments, for example. For example, a person suffering from essential tremor may not be able to eat or drink on their own. ”

According to Frantzén, hifu treatment does not compete with deep brain stimulation therapy, but complements the range of treatments. Appropriate treatment is selected based on the patient’s situation. The device in Turku serves the whole of Finland.

One of the brain a hifu treatment costs society 18,500 euros. The patient will only be charged a hospital day fee for the treatment.

The effect of treatment usually lasts for the rest of the patient’s life. The patient’s brain is examined in advance by magnetic resonance imaging so that the treatment can be precisely targeted to the site that causes the tremor.

“We try to avoid side effects, which can be, for example, numbness of the face or limb or difficulty walking,” says Frantzén.

The patient must also be completely fit for treatment in other respects. For example, the structure of the skull is determined in advance because Hifu treatment is given through the skull. Thus, no incision is made in the skin and the skull is not opened.

“We target high-energy ultrasound to the overactive brain nucleus and cause limited tissue damage at the desired site,” Frantzén says.

New hardware Tyksis has the widest range of hifu treatments in the Nordic countries. High-energy, targeted ultrasound devices are also used to treat uterine tumors, prostate cancer and skeletal metastases in Tyks.

“The brain’s hifu hardware was that last missing piece. I understand you have to travel all the way to Switzerland to find a treatment palette as comprehensive as ours, ”says Frantzén.

The total cost of the new brain hifu device, including maintenance contracts, is approximately four million euros.

“We consider it important to provide new treatments for serious illnesses. Hifu has proven to be an effective and patient-friendly treatment that can restore a person’s ability to function and improve the quality of life, says the director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland vs. Petri Virolainen in the bulletin.

It is currently being investigated whether targeted ultrasound therapy can help Alzheimer’s patients, those with depression, or those with morbid obesity.

