HS Turku | VR is selling Turku’s main railway station, but to whom? Mayor Arve: “We have no interest”

VR plans to sell 25 passenger stations in the next few years. Among them are Turku Central Railway Station and Kupittaa Railway Station.

In total, VR is getting rid of 25 passenger stations in different parts of Finland. VR says that it is conducting negotiations about the future of the stations primarily with cities and municipalities.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve (kok) said on Wednesday that VR has not approached the city about real estate, and Turku is not interested in buying station buildings.

“Basically, we have no interest in them,” says Arve.

“What would we do with them? The purpose of the city is not to be the owner of the property and rent it to someone else. Our properties basically belong to our own service network”, continues Arve.

of VR according to which the stations will be sold in stages over the next few years. According to VR, the stations in Helsinki and Tampere are not among the stations to be sold in the next few years, because they are undergoing development projects.

Currently, VR also owns three border stations. Their situation will be examined separately.

Last year, track works cut off traffic between Turku Central Railway Station and Kupittaa Station. Even at the moment, trains bound for Helsinki do not reach the main station, but stay at Kupitta.

of VR according to passengers’ need for waiting rooms has decreased and the role of stations has changed when ticket sales have moved to digital channels.

CFO responsible for VR’s real estate unit Erkka Repo says in the release that 90 percent of the tickets are sold on digital channels.

According to Revo, in the future VR will offer, for example, waiting areas and luggage storage at stations owned by others.

VR’s announcement states that giving up the stations is a continuation of the opening of competition in train traffic.

The ownership of the station properties is already currently dispersed among several different parties. In addition to VR, the stations are owned, for example, by the Norwegian Railways Agency, the Senate, private companies and municipalities.

In total, there are 64 station buildings serving passenger traffic in Finland.

Fact Stations owned by VR Passenger stations: Aka Toijala Helsinki Hyvinkää Hämeenlinna Joensuu Järvenpää Kajaani Kerava Kolari Kotka Kouvola Kuopio Kemijärvi Lahti Mikkeli Oulainen Parkano Pieksämäki Riihimäki, Siilinjärvi Tampere Turku Turku Kupitta Tuusula Jokela Varkaus Border stations: Tohmajärvi Niirala Kuhmo Vartius Lappeenranta Vainikkala Source: VR

