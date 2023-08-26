HS Turku | Visa Saarinen “cheats” young people to get better grades: This is how the method works

How can mathematical equations be interesting on Tiktok? Visa Saarinen makes videos watched by hundreds of thousands of young people, in which he breaks stereotypes about math teachers.

When Visa Saarinen started working as a high school teacher for the first time this autumn, the corridors of the school in Turku were bustling.

“That’s the Tiktok math teacher, math Visa!” the young people whispered to each other.

Although Saarinen, 29, has not previously taught in elementary or high school, hundreds of thousands of young Finns know him.

Saarinen wants to be a math teacher who breaks prejudices. For example, with the Tiktok videos he publishes under the name Tietovisa countshow many different pizzas can be ordered from a list of 50 toppings (correct answer: hundreds of millions).

In addition to math puzzles, the account has, for example, training challenges, pair acrobatics, skateboarding tricks and climbing videos.

The recipe has clearly worked: the videos have hundreds of thousands of views and the Tietovisa account has almost three million likes.

“The most rewarding thing is to get a group tricked by your own content to learn something that they otherwise wouldn’t be interested in following,” says Saarinen.

Another teacher, the spouse, is involved in breaking stereotypes Sanni. In many of their videos, “carrier speed” and “elevator speed” compete in various sports challenges.

Visa Saarinen built his Tiktok brand for a long time before publishing mathematics-related videos. “Only when I realized I had become cool enough”, he sums up.

I tiktok said to have crumbled the youth ability to concentrate. The “Tiktok brain” does not tolerate prolonged tension, but demands sudden gratification.

Visa Saarinen himself recognizes that his ability to concentrate has deteriorated.

“Tiktok’s format is grueling. You have to hook the viewer right away.”

Tietovisa challenges its viewers to math puzzles: “Would you succeed in the math task of the Chinese matriculation exams?”

The most important thing is to evoke a feeling in the viewer. In Saarinen’s most popular Tiktok videos, a seemingly impossible statement is presented, which Saarinen uses mathematics to explain in a way that everyone can understand. Together, we will consider how 0.999… can be equal than one.

Tiktok’s entertainment can also be seen in Saarinen’s videos. Quiz the most watched The Tiktok video was filmed in a physics class: to illustrate the amounts of movement and rotation, Saarinen jumps backwards one volt in front of the students. The video has collected about half a million views.

“At first I assumed that only tricks and challenges were a sure success. However, it turned out to be wrong. Today, I trust that mathematics is interesting.”

Saarinen says that he has gradually increased the number of math videos.

Born in 1994.

Makes videos on Tiktok with an account called Tietovisa.

Works as a mathematics, physics and chemistry teacher at Puolalanmäki high school in Turku.

Previously taught mathematical subjects at the coaching courses of the Coaching Center and the Summer University of Turku, among others.

Mathematical subjects were Visa Saarinen’s strengths already at a young age. As a junior high school student, he tutored the neighbor’s children in their math homework.

During his mathematics studies at the University of Turku, it was clear that Saarines would become a teacher.

“In mathematics, the teacher is extremely important. It is less common to ask about history support teaching.”

Saarinen was familiar with videography from the circus hobby. He started at the age of 15 as an exercise instructor at the Turku circus school and filmed parkour videos with his friends, among other things.

After graduating from university in 2019, Saarinen decided to start making math videos. At that time, YouTube was the only viable platform. Saarinen brings up Ville Aitlahtenwhich had done for many years already YouTube videos for high school students on his Matikkamatskut channel.

The Tietovisa account also has exercise challenges and sport trials, with which Visa Saarinen encourages viewers to learn new skills. Some of the videos are related to Saarinen’s beloved hobby of climbing.

In Tiktok, most of the videos are filmed with a phone. From the beginning, Visa Saarinen wanted to invest in decent filming equipment.

In his latest Tiktok series, Visa Saarinen solves matriculation exams from different countries. To be edited is the assignment for the 2019 Chinese matriculation exam, where you had to solve the wifi password.

At the beginning of the year 2021 The quiz moved to where the children and young people are.

Saarinen had never used Tiktok before, but he immediately wanted to stand out from the crowd by investing in quality. He shot with an SLR camera and edited the videos on a computer.

“Tiktok hooked right away. My videos went really viral.”

On YouTube, Saarinen was used to considering a hundred or a thousand views as success. On Tiktok, the first videos immediately received hundreds of likes, and the fourth video collected more than a hundred thousand views.

Today, the comments on the videos tell how someone has chosen mathematics as a secondary subject in high school or university as a secondary subject in classroom teacher training because of Saarinen’s videos.

It feels great to the author.

“Mathematics is the subject with the most knowledge piled on top of old knowledge. Once you fall off the wagon, it’s hard to get back. If young people can be kept interested, the math path at school is not as difficult.”

In high school Visa Saaris was named “Knowledge Visa” because of the good grades. Now the name has turned into an asset.

“Sometimes I dreamed that I had a different name so that I wouldn’t be bullied. Now I’m very proud that it’s unique.”

Tiktok visibility has also spawned jobs for Saarinen over the past few years. Among other things, he has made educational videos for Sanoma Pro’s textbooks. In addition, he is involved in a project that produces support teaching videos for elementary school math teachers.

The circus hobby has accompanied Visa Saarinen since childhood. He has also studied exercise guidance.

Saarinen feels that making Tiktok videos and following their analytics has made him a much better teacher.

“I have learned how to hook and enliven. It also depends on small things: the volume of my voice, how much I move my hands, at what point I should turn to the board and when I look the students straight in the eyes,” Saarinen lists.

“If it works on Tiktok, it will definitely work in front of the class as well.”

Sanoma Pro is part of the Sanoma Group, which also publishes Helsingin Sanom.