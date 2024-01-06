Saturday, January 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Ville Hirvonen got an incredibly good electricity contract – “Human error”, says the energy company

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Ville Hirvonen got an incredibly good electricity contract – “Human error”, says the energy company

Turku Energia sold a cheap electricity contract at Christmas time. However, according to the electricity company, the prices were wrong “due to human error”. 17 people took up the offer.

From Turku Ville Hirvonen received a tip from a neighbor about a cheap electricity contract a while ago.

On Turku Energia's website, there was an offer for a contract where the price of electricity was 2.81 cents per kilowatt hour and the basic payment was 10.55 euros per month.

#Turku #Ville #Hirvonen #incredibly #good #electricity #contract #Human #error #energy #company

See also  NFL: 49ers lose furiously again in Cleveland – Miami
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sport mourns Mario Zagallo, legend of Brazilian football: he was world champion 4 times, as a player and coach

Sport mourns Mario Zagallo, legend of Brazilian football: he was world champion 4 times, as a player and coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result