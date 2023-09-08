HS Turku | Viking Grace’s evening departure from Turku was canceled on Thursday

The reason for the cancellation is a malfunction of the automation system.
Shipping company Thursday’s evening departure of Viking Line’s Viking Grace ship has been canceled due to an automation system malfunction, the company says on its pages.
The cancellation concerns the Turku-Stockholm route.
“We will contact all passengers who have a reservation for the departure in question,” the release states.
Told about it earlier Evening News.
