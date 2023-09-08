Friday, September 8, 2023
HS Turku | Viking Grace’s evening departure from Turku was canceled on Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
The reason for the cancellation is a malfunction of the automation system.

Shipping company Thursday’s evening departure of Viking Line’s Viking Grace ship has been canceled due to an automation system malfunction, the company says on its pages.

The cancellation concerns the Turku-Stockholm route.

“We will contact all passengers who have a reservation for the departure in question,” the release states.

Told about it earlier Evening News.

