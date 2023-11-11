HS Turku | Veterinarian in charge of feral cat herds: “Desperation strikes here”

Sirkka Mattila, the supervising veterinarian for 12 Finnish municipalities, says that currently the biggest challenges in her work are getting cat populations under control.

Helsinki Sanomat reported Turku on Friday from the cat population rescued from the archipelago. In October, around 70 feral cats were lured from the yard of a single farm. The cats were fed, among other things, organic waste, and they were in such poor condition that more than half of them had to be euthanized.

Feral cat populations live all over Finland.

Acting as a supervisory veterinarian for 12 actual Finnish municipalities Sirkka Mattila has received several reports of feral cat populations in recent weeks.

“Right now there is a feeling that there are far too many of these. It seems that these are now in a row, on top of each other and next to each other. There is at least one cat population in every municipality.”

Of the cat populations reported to Mattila in recent weeks, four are ones she hasn’t had time to visit yet.

The destinies of populations are not decided by snapping fingers either. Control veterinarians rely on laws and regulations in their work, but they are of no help when the person feeding and maintaining the cat population refuses to follow the regulations.

This cat from the Turku archipelago's herd had had bad flu symptoms, tooth decay and ear infections for a long time. The cat was euthanized.

About cooperation refusal is a serious problem.

Even if the animals of the feral cat herd are ordered to be euthanized and those who feed the cats are banned from keeping cats, the problems will not automatically go away. Catching and euthanizing feral cats is difficult. The cat feeder can do everything to prevent the cats from being taken away.

“The resident can break the traps or let the cats free from them. If the population lives near a built-up area, you can’t even shoot cats there. There are an embarrassingly large number of people like this who do not follow any regulations.”

Mattila sighs. There is no visible solution to the problem.

“For some people who feed cat populations, the problem is so deep that it only ends when the person himself dies.”

And even if the cat population could be eliminated, it will quickly grow back if outdoor feeding continues.

“Any half-tamed cat can come into the yard and start a new harem there.”

Problem is highlighted specifically with cat populations. It is not easy to find out even how many there are of feral, human strays and population cats living freely in the wild. The object of comparison can be a dog in an apartment building or a cow in a barn. You’ll be fine with them, says Mattila.

What could be done about it?

“The hopelessness here strikes. It seems that right now the biggest challenges in my work are getting cat populations in shape. With the authorities, it is absolutely difficult and even impossible.”

Mattila says that she has thought about it with different people, that one easier option would be to get the resident who is feeding the cat population out of her home for a few weeks. During that time, the cats could be lured.

“But you can’t force people out of their homes.”

The eyes of the approximately four-week-old kitten were inflamed and sore. The puppy was named Mauno. In the beginning, its eyes were cleaned and medicated every three hours. Mauno has since recovered.

In cat populations Feral cats suffer from numerous different diseases. There are internal and external parasites and chronic viral infections. Some diseases are asymptomatic, some are symptomatic, some are fatal. There are cats suffering from accidents, fights, traffic and attacks by prey animals that have not been cared for in any way.

Mattila reminds that feral cats often do not get close to humans. However, a distance of a few meters may be enough for a person to notice that the cat is unkempt.

“The cat can be shaggy, sneeze and have watery eyes. Sometimes cats are tailless, kinky, or missing paws, which indicates cats born through inbreeding. Sometimes there can be several cats in sight, all scratching themselves.”

That’s what Mattila hopes, that no human would feed cats outside, not even their own pet cats. The cats should be fed inside the residential building and at the same time ensure that every cat is seen every day. According to Mattila, if the cat goes outside, it should always be sterilized or neutered to prevent reproduction.

“That could also be important, that close people could influence the feeders so that they themselves understand the side of the matter. That could be a big help.”