HS Turku | Ukrainian Olena Linnikova, 82, sits alone in a care home and no one understands her – “I’m very lonely”

82-year-old Ukrainian Olena Linnikova arrived in Turku alone from the end of the war in the spring of last year. He has no relatives or friends here. Linnikova lives in a service building, where she spends time alone and in her own thoughts, because she does not have a common language with others.

82 years old Olena Linnikova sits alone in his apartment in the Portsakodi service house in Turku, his eyes fixed on the ground. In the same way, he spends time in his own conditions from morning to night and from week to week.

Linnikova would like to talk and understand other people, but she can’t. He doesn’t understand and doesn’t know Finnish. None of the staff speaks or understands Ukrainian. Since English doesn’t bend either, there is a complete lack of a common language.

“I’m very lonely,” he says through an interpreter.

Linnikova arrived in Turku alone in May last year. He has no relatives or loved ones here. It is a foreign country, bad eyes and relatives who live far away.

Yet last spring, Olena Linnikova lived in the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. There he had an adult daughter with whom he was close. However, the daughter died in May of last year from a long-term illness, which seemed to have been aggravated by the stress of the war.

It was too difficult for Linnikova to live alone, with poor eyesight, without her daughter’s help. His grown-up son lives with his family on the Russian side in Rostov.

“There was no way for me to go there in this situation. But I knew one family from Finland who had previously lived in Mykolajiv. I asked the boy if it would be worth it for me to go to Finland.”

When even the son was of the opinion that the mother would be better off in Finland, Olena Linnikova decided to go on a trip with volunteer helpers right after her daughter’s funeral.

“We had a small bus. The journey to Finland took three days. Someone was always left out.”

The trip away from home was to Poland, Estonia and from there on to Helsinki. In Helsinki, there was a friend’s family from Mykolajiv who lived in Turku, with whom Linnikova was allowed to live for the first couple of weeks. Since then, he has moved to Portsakot through different housing options.

Olena Linnikova has her own apartment in Portsakodi in Turku. He says that apart from the loneliness, he is fine.

In Portsakodi Linnikova has her own apartment. Bedroom, toilet and kitchen. On the pine table are clementines in a mesh bag and peppers in a plastic jar. You could watch TV from the brown sofa, but the power cord is not plugged into the wall.

“In Mykolajivi, I had my own television and antenna, I watched everything possible there. That’s what I miss. But now my eyesight has deteriorated, I can no longer see the whole television. And I wouldn’t even understand the programs. When someone speaks, I don’t even try to listen anymore, when I don’t understand anyway.”

Linnikova’s days are spent absorbed in her own thoughts.

A familiar family from Mykolajvi makes a short greeting visit once a week, as does one from Russia Victoria. Since she was a child, Linnikova has spoken not only good Ukraine but also Russian.

The short visits of these volunteer people are very encouraging, but when there are only 24 hours in a day and 168 in a week, the number of lonely hours still seems endless.

However, Linnikova says that she receives good treatment at Portsakodi. Nurses visit four times a day to put eye drops and the doctor monitors the condition of the eyes.

“It’s good for me to be here. I can’t complain about anything. But loneliness. It just feels very heavy mentally.”

Olena Linnikova says that her eyesight has deteriorated. He can no longer watch TV or make calls on the phone because he cannot see the keys.

From what does it sound like the authorities say that no one understands the elderly resident of the care home and that he doesn’t understand anyone?

Director of customer guidance for elderly services in the Varsinais-Suomen welfare area (Varha). Salla Lindegren says that unfortunately.

“The experience of loneliness is never okay, whether it depends on language, culture or the fact that a person has no one. You always have to find solutions.”

Lindegren says that there is no exact information available on how many elderly people who do not speak and understand Finnish or Swedish live in Varha’s care homes.

“For now, the number of foreign speakers is very small. We are only talking about a few individual serviced housing customers.”

In addition to Ukraine, Russian, Estonian and Arabic are also spoken particularly often in the welfare region of Proper Finland. However, Lindegren says that the language distribution cannot be directly related to the number of languages ​​spoken in serviced apartments.

“In many other cultures, elderly people are taken care of and cared for at home, they are not necessarily referred to serviced apartments.”

Lindegren says that it is necessary to look for multifaceted solutions. It could mean, for example, various digital services. With them, residents could watch television programs in their own language, listen to radio programs from different countries via internet radios, and keep in touch with their loved ones who live far away using communication methods such as Skype or Teams.

Versatile solutions could also mean, for example, friendship activities found within one’s own language group.

On the other hand, it is not possible for every service building to always have staff who speak the resident’s own mother tongue.

“People speak so many different languages ​​and even more different dialects. This issue is actually quite interesting and important to resolve. However, this phenomenon will intensify in the future.”

Anna Volkova, who is on an internship, has been a great joy for Olena Linnikova, because she has been able to talk about Ukraine with Volkova.

Now Olena Linnikova’s life has briefly seen a little light.

On a weekday morning, his mood is lighter than it used to be, because he is on the job training Alla Volkova has taken him for a little walk down the hall.

“We have talked a lot, it has been important. Sometimes we go to eat in the gym and he brings me food there when I can’t see,” says Linnikova.

Alla Volkova understands Linnikova’s loneliness, because she herself arrived in Finland from Cherkasy in central Ukraine with her son only in April this year.

“We didn’t leave immediately after the war started, because everyone believed that the war would only last a short time. Then the alarms started coming more often and the rockets started flying more frequently.”

When an attack was made on the nearby city of Uman, it was the last straw for Volkova. She wanted her child safe and moved with her to Finland, where her husband’s son from her first marriage was already living and working. The husband and elderly mother stayed in Ukraine.

Olena Linnikova (left) and Alla Volkova have told each other their life stories and become friends. Now Linnikova is sad that Alla’s internship is coming to an end.

Now a former economist and accountant, Volkova is studying at the Turku adult education center (Turun Akk) as a care assistant on the study path intended for Ukrainians and visits Portsakodi to get to know the field and Finnish working life two days a week.

“Alla’s internship ends on December 12. Then he won’t come anymore”, Linnikova mourns.

The date is clearly drawn in my mind.