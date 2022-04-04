HS Turku Ukrainian children face a lifelong burden, says Professor Andre Sourander – Any event can bring the mind back to the horrors of war

The Turku study looked at the mental health problems of children and young people living in eastern Ukraine.

Sometimes current, sad events unexpectedly bring the subject of research into the spotlight.

In 2016, researchers in child psychiatry at the University of Turku launched an international research project to investigate the mental health of children living in conflict zones. The study was conducted in Ukraine.

“The research design was related to the fact that there was no post-Bosnian war situation in Europe before Eastern Ukraine. However, the analysis of the results of the study was left in the desk, ”said the professor of child psychiatry. Andre Sourander says.

Andre Sourander, Professor of Child Psychiatry.

When Russia launched an offensive war against Ukraine, scientists quickly grabbed the material and began analyzing the data. They knew that the data analyzed could help Ukrainian children and young people suffering from war trauma in the future.

“The current conflict affects practically the entire child population of Ukraine. There is reason to believe that children and adolescents have more and worse symptoms than we found in our study, ” Sanju Silwal says.

Fresh The research report will be presented today Tuesday at a seminar at the University of Turku on child trauma. A survey of about 3,000 children was conducted in eastern Ukraine, where there was a protracted war situation.

The results show that the mental disorders of children living in war zones are many times higher than those of children living elsewhere. The study compared the results of children living in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine with those of children living in central Ukraine and western Ukraine.

“For those children who did not live in the war zone, the connection to the war was seen as fear and anxiety, but not as a personal experience,” Sourander says.

The most significant finding was that post-traumatic stress disorder was five times more common in children and adolescents living in war zones compared to children and adolescents living elsewhere in Ukraine.

The effects of war trauma can be seen throughout a person’s life. Any traumatic situation causes fear, horror, restlessness, and sleep problems. In post-traumatic stress disorder, traumas come back to life, and a certain event can activate memories.

“In addition to severe anxiety, the disorder at its worst is associated with personality damage and widespread impairment of functioning,” Sourander says.

In addition to post-traumatic stress disorder, many other mental disorders were observed in children who experienced the horrors of war. In addition to anxiety, they had a lot of suicide, suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and suicide attempts.

Even two million Ukrainian children and young people have fled their homeland in recent weeks.

Their war trauma must be taken into account now. The University of Turku has opened They will survive together a website where parents can get tools to deal with a child’s fears, worries and anxiety. An adult working with children can also benefit from the information on the site.

The site has recently been translated into Ukrainian and Russian.

“Especially Russian children living abroad are now in a difficult situation and feel guilty about the situation, for example,” Sourander says.

Support for Ukrainian children who have arrived in Finland mainly passes through their immediate circle. The child’s parent needs to be empowered and helped to find ways to respond to the child’s concerns.

“Some children need special care, but most of them need safety and support for family life above all else,” Sourander emphasizes.