HS Turku | Tyrannosaurus rex burned in a park in Turku – The police are investigating the matter

The fire caused no personal injuries and no risk of spreading.

Turku On Maistraatinpolu, in the park in front of the daycare center, a community artwork caught fire on Wednesday morning. So far, there is no information about the smoker of the approximately three-meter-wide and four-meter-long right animal, says the rescue operation.

The fire had been extinguished by the time the units arrived on the scene, and there was no personal injury or risk of spreading. The rescue operation has informed the city’s property management about the burning, which is suspected to be intentional. The police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighter on duty Niko Koski judged in the morning that it could have been a goat or a horse.

“It had four legs, a body and a head. I think it was a goat or a horse. It’s a basic task, even if there aren’t a few more of those extinguished in that neighboring country,” Koski tells HS.

He refers to Sweden and the straw goat of Gävle, which is several times set on fire under Christmas.

However, the burnt animal probably represented a Tyrannosaurus rex. It is about a communal work of art built in Laustee in the summer. The idea for a temporary sculpture was born last spring through an idea competition organized by the city of Turku.

The proposal named Protectosaurus won the competition and was selected to be implemented in Laustee. According to the press release of the city of Turku, recycled and natural materials were used for the work. The city granted 5,000 euros for the realization of the work.

“The police visited the site to determine the situation and will take their own measures with the owner of the property,” Koski continues.

The story was completed on 10.8. 9:09 a.m.: Added information that the target of the fire was a community artwork depicting a dinosaur.