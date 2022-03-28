HS Turku Two teenage boys get stuck on an ice floe in the middle of the Aura River – a video filmed by a helicopter captures a spectacular rescue operation

The ice board withstood the boys’ weight. The rescue service helped them to safety with the help of a life raft.

Two The teenage boy was stuck in the middle of the Aura River in Turku on Friday when the ice floe came off and drifted with the stream.

Fire chief on duty Tarmo Katajamaa According to the Rescue Department of Southwest Finland, the department received information about two people drifting on the ferry in the early evening on Friday.

According to Katajamaa, the boys had walked on the ice of the bank of the Aura River when the ice under the boys had come off and set off along the stream.

The boys had not gotten back to shore, but had drifted for a moment until the ferry had stopped at a low point in the middle of the Aura River.

From the rescue service divers and surface rescuers left for the mission.

“The ferry was so sturdy that the boys had no immediate life trouble,” Katajamaa says.

The lifeguard’s surface lifeguard immediately swam to the ferry, after which the boys were picked up on the liferaft one at a time.

The Rescue Service of Southwest Finland received assistance from the Guard Squadron under the Border Guard.

A patrol helicopter followed the mission in case the boys should have been rescued from the air.

Tarmo Katajamaa emphasizes that you should not go for ice at any time of the year, as the ice is very weak, especially in flowing places.

“It was good that the ferry lasted. We were prepared for a bigger task. ”