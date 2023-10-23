HS Turku | Two men raped a 15-year-old twice

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced the men to six years in prison for aggravated child rape.

Born in 1998 Safiullah Khanzada and born in 1999 Ahmed Mohamed Farah received six-year prison sentences. The district court gave its verdict today, Monday.

The case was dealt with in the district court behind closed doors, as it involved matters belonging to the victim’s private life. The judgment was also declared largely secret.

According to the public statement issued by the court, the men had sex with a 15-year-old child on two separate occasions. The crimes happened this year.

The court ordered the men to pay the victim more than 10,000 euros in compensation.

The judgment is not binding.